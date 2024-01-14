This Is Why Phil Mickelson Will Never Be a Ryder Cup Captain Again And He Knows It

Phil Mickelson was the vice-captain of the 2021 Ryder Cup team. It became one of the highlights of his career, given that he led his team in an international tournament. But he might never have that role back. As far as Bethpage is concerned, his chances of being the 2025 captain of the US team seem bleak.

Moreover, his move to LIV Golf has closed doors in several cases. So a chance to play at the Ryder Cup is even a leverage for the Lefty at this point, where only one LIV golfer played in the Ryder Cup last year. Mickelson assessed his thoughts about the Ryder Cup in an interview.

Phil Mickelson Candidly Speaks His Stance About His Ryder Cup Chances

In the Pat McAfee Show, Mickelson talked about his previous Ryder Cup experiences.

“I’ve had 12, 13 opportunities to be a part of the Ryder Cup—12 as a player, one as a vice captain—and I’ve loved every minute of it and cherish those moments and those life experiences.”

But he reflected on the current scenario and how the team might be ignorant towards him.

“I don’t feel I’m the right guy to be involved with the team because I’m a very divisive character right now, if you will. And I understand that [for] the players on the PGA Tour, there’s a lot of hostilities towards me, and I don’t feel I’d be the best leader for them going forward.”

Mickelson thinks that a captain brings about unification in a team, and he, on the other hand, is divisive and currently not the right person to have the duty of the entire team. Once, Fred Couples disrespected Phil Mickelson, calling him a ‘nutbag’. Couples also commented on his LIV move saying that it would be a waste of money to put $200 million on Mickelson, at 52, to score 74 and 75.

Another reason why which Mickelson might not be considered for the Ryder Cup is his gambling controversy. One of his old friends leaked that he bet $400,000 on the 2012 US Ryder Cup team, the year he was playing. Although Mickelson denied the allegations, the golf authorities might not choose a controversial character.

With Mickelson erased from the captain list, the likelihood comes to Tiger Woods. Moreover, the Hall of Famer won the 2002 US Open at the Black Course. The European team will be led by Luke Donald, and given that the captain led his team to triumph in 2023, the team decided to retain the captain. Now, it is time to see who gets to lead the US team in the future.