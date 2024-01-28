7 Exclusive Golf Tips From Some Of The Best Coaches At The 2024 PGA Show

January 15, 2023; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Si Woo Kim reacts after his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour is not all about the grand events but also about learning good golf by watching the best players. Thus, an attempt is made to compile all the tips from the best coaches in 2024. Here’s a list of them!

Bad green reading might cause trouble

If somebody isn’t good on the greens, then probably their green reading skills are not top-notch. The Golf Digest teacher, Sean Foley, explained that everybody has a skill called angular acuity to see shapes in space. The golfers with higher angular acuity can see the greens properly, while the players with lower angular acuity will suffer. But the teacher suggests using Aimpoint rather than making a guess to have the digits correct.

Focus on the present and not the next moment

Rick Sessinghaus suggests to focus on the current shot and not think of the holes that are ahead. It makes the golfer tensed and the grip won’t be firm. The golfer should concentrate on the shot in hand and not think of anything before or ahead of him.

Always practice bunker shooting before event

Jonathan Yarwood says that one should practice bunker shooting. There are two types of sand shots Yarwood should practice, which are the ‘guaranteed-out shot’ and the ‘finesse’ shot. The first shot is a low-launch bunker shot without turning the wrists. The finesse shot is a higher-launching shot. Practicing these will help somebody not be afraid of bunker shots.

Scale the distances

LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam pointed out that most golfers don’t know their distances and have inconsistency from club to club. To rectify the situation, she suggests having a count drill. She also shared that she’d count three in her backswing and downswing. This helped create a tempo and balance her game.

Feel and speed up the swing

Hall of Famer, Tom Watson was amazed by the evolution in golf.

“It’s a lot different now than it was for us. We had to go all by feel, and trust what others were saying.”

Although, technology has sped up swings, Watson says that it can be done by the golfer.

“You can only be fast once in your swing, at the moment you hit the ball. I had a fast backswing, but I felt like I was always gaining speed until the moment I hit the ball.”

Make ball position ‘dynamic’

Martin Chuck thinks that golfers don’t transfer their weight forward for downswings. That makes them come over the top and creates trouble. To make this right, Chuck wants the players to place the ball dynamically.

“The ball won’t move, but golfers should feel that dynamic motion, so they can get the ball in a place where they can actually hit it…If they don’t the only way they’ll be able to is by swinging over the top, and reaching for it.”

Understand the rules of downswing

A teacher spoke at a golf education summit that there are three Ts of downswing that one must remember. First is the turn of the body, then the tuck of the trail arm and lastly the tilt of the upper body. Thus, these are a few tips one should remember to play good golf.