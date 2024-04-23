‘I Need To Listen to My Body’: Nelly Korda Takes A Break After Chevron Championship Win, Withdraws From the JM Eagle LA Championship

Apr 20, 2024; The Woodlands, Texas, USA; Nelly Korda (USA) drives off the third tee during the third round of The Chevron Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Nelly Korda has been grinding since January to perform well on the LPGA Tour. Now, after achieving a record of five consecutive wins with the Chevron Championship, the golf star has opted to rest for a while by withdrawing from the JM Eagle LA Championship. The golfer posted on her Twitter that she was mentally exhausted after weeks of playing, and needed a period of hiatus to get some well-deserved rest.

“After grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted…With so much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season.”

She will use this period of rehabilitation to recuperate so that she can keep up her stellar form for the rest of the season. Although the golfer won’t be participating in tournaments, she’ll be cheering on her fellow golfers. Her next appearance will be at the Cognizant Founders Cup, which is scheduled in May.

Nelly has had a hectic schedule this year, which means that her rest is much needed. Here’s a recap of all her memorable triumphs from this season.

Nelly Korda’s Equals The Record Of Annika Sorenstam And Nancy Lopez

Nelly Korda started her season with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she finished at T16. But the world no. 1 needed a win, and she continued that endeavor to the LPGA Drive On Championship and performed exceptionally well to finish at 11-under 273. She clinched the victory and bagged a whopping $262,500.

But who knew it was just the start of an array of triumphs? Her next victory came at the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, which saw four rounds of 72, 67, 67, and 69 to win the tournament. Korda was on a high after achieved her hat-trick win at the Seville Golf and CC, where she played four rounds of 66, 68, 69, and 65.

But the zeal to win had gripped the LPGA star as she went on to win another tournament, the T-Mobile Match Play, where she finished at 1-under 215 and bagged $300,000. Nelly needed one more win to equal the record of LPGA legends Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez. The golfing sensation, thus, grabbed hold of her second major win by triumphing at the Chevron Championship.

Nelly Korda has raised the bar of women’s golf, and many legends are now expecting her to recreate Caitlin Clark’s recent success, and do something similar to spearhead the growth of women’s golf. It is clear that Korda is on a roll, and if she keeps up her pace post-return, she might be able to create a Caitlin Clark-ish effect.