“We Need a Stage” – Nelly Korda Advocates for Primetime TV Exposure to Elevate Women’s Golf

Nelly Korda has once again proven her dominance in the world of golf, securing a grand victory at another major tournament. She emerged victorious at the 2024 LPGA Chevron Championship, impressively finishing with a total score of 13 under par. In a thrilling competition, she outperformed Maja Stark, clinching the win with a two-stroke margin.

The two-time major championship winner posted rounds of 68, 69, 69, and 69 to top the leaderboard. Although she wasn’t leading the scorecards from day one, Korda was closely following the lead position, eventually reaching there by the end of the tournament.

Later, in her winning press conference, Nelly Korda was asked how her victory and form can elevate the sport of golf and boost viewership. To this, the American professional golfer responded, saying that women’s golf deserves a stage and thus should be broadcast on primetime TV.

Flushing It took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the golfer’s words:

“It’s a stage. We need a stage. We need to be on primetime TV, and we need to showcase the talent we have out here, which is a lot. A bunch of people came out this week. The crowds were amazing. That’s just what we need. We also need the support from not just the crowds but the television networks.”

Indeed, Nelly Korda’s perspective is valid; showcasing top golf talent to fans relies heavily on television network support. Increased television coverage will also make fans worldwide witness athletes like Nelly Korda achieve remarkable feats. It will also boost the sport’s popularity and inspire future generations, as the golfer did by matching an unbelievable record.

Nelly Korda Not Only Secured Her Second Major Tournament Victory but Also Match the Record of Winning Five Consecutive Tournaments

Since turning professional in 2016, Nelly Korda had just one major tournament victory. She triumphed over Lizette Salas with a three-stroke margin in 2021 at the Women’s PGA Championship. However, her recent performance at the 2024 Chevron Championship earned her another major championship title.

This win even made Korda match the record of Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez to win five back-to-back tournaments in a row. The 25-year-old golfer first triumphed through playoff rounds at the LPGA Drive On Championship, followed by the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship.

Nelly Korda then clinched the trophy at the Ford Championship presented by KCC, followed by a victory at the T-Mobile Match Play. Her fifth win came at the first major of the women, the Chevron Championship, where she also bagged a $1,200,000 cash prize. The way Korda is inspiring the new generation through her golfing talent is indeed commendable.