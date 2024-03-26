TGL To Start In January 2025, Here Is Everything To Know About Tiger Woods’ League

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-forward league, the TGL, is all set to start in January 2025. The league was earlier scheduled to kick off in January 2024. However, after the dome of the SoFi Center at Palm Beach State College collapsed earlier in November 2023.

The upcoming tech-forward league is presented by SoFi Center. Woods, McIlroy, and TMRW Sports, in association with the OGA Tour, are the backers of the league. It will be broadcast on the ESPN network. The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the league shared a video in which Rickie Fowler, who is an integral part of its membership, gave the details about it.

Here are the details about the upcoming Tiger Woods’s TGL:

Playing A TGL Hole

The playing holes at a TGL game will be similar to what a shot looks like on a golf course. Each team will tee it up on a real grass tee box and hit a giant screen. According to where the ball lands, round, green, or sand, the player will play the shot from that tech-based area. After that, he will proceed to the tech-infused green zone until dipping the ball into the hole.

Match Play Format

Tiger Woods’ TGL will see 15 holes being played over two sessions. The first session will be triples where two teams of three players each will play alternate ball games in 9 holes. Thereafter, singles matches will proceed on the next six holes. Each hole rewards one point. The team with the most points after the end of 15 holes will be deemed the winner.

Screenplay

A 64×46-foot screen simulator is produced by Full Swing Golf. It is placed 50 yards from the tee boxes containing real grass, fairway, and rough.

Simulator

The simulator screen of Tiger Woods’ TGL measures 64 x 46 feet. It is claimed to be 20 times larger that a standard simulator screen.

Greenplay

For every shot inside 50 yards, the players will play in a custom-built GreenZone. It stretches around 3,800 square feet and can rotate and transform its topography via virtual green technology.

Scoring Format

Tiger Woods’ TGL will have a point-based scoring format. The team will receive two points for a win and one point for a overtime loss.

Postseason

The tech-forward league has six teams representing six cities. However, only four teams in the top standings will proceed to playoffs. There will be a single-elimination semifinal which will proceed to the “best of three” championship.

Shot Clock

Tiger Woods’s TGL will have a 40-second count down for a player to hit a stroke. If he fails to do so, he will be handed a one-stroke penalty.



Timeouts

All the TGL teams have four timeouts in each match. They can be used twice in Tripples and Singles. There will not be any carryovers for these timeouts.



Referee

There will also be a referee in each match of Tiger Woods’ TGL. He will be a seasoned veteran who will be joined by a golf rules official.

Mic’D Up

The tech-infused league has already stated that each player will be Mic’d up during a match to give fans an insight into a player’s strategy and personality.

Every Shot LIV

Every shot of a Tiger Woods’ TGl match will be broadcast for the fans to watch.

The TGL league will surely be an exciting addition to the golfing circuit. It will interesting to see how the SoFi center and technology plays a significant role in making it more engaging for fans.