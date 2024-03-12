The Players Championship 2024: First And Second Round Pairings And Tee Times

University of North Florida senior Robbie Higgins follows the flight of his tee shot at the par-417th hole at the TPC Sawgrass Dye’s Valley Course on Tuesday during the final round of the Sea Best Invitational. Higgins won by one shot over Florida’s Ian Gillian.

The Players Championship 2024 is all set to commence on March 14 at the Pete Dye’s Stadium Course of TPC Sawgrass. This will be the 50th edition of the PGA Tour’s flagship event which is often dubbed as the ‘unofficial fifth major.’ The tournament has a massive prize purse of $25 million and offers $4.5 million to its winner.

The first round of the upcoming flagship event will be played on Thursday, March 14. The PGA Tour has released the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds. The pair of Ryan Moore, Zac Blair, and Chesson Hadley are the first pair to tee off at TPC Sawgrass at 7:40 am ET on tee no. 1. Simultaneously, the pair of Taylor Pendrith, Troy Merritt, and Taylor Montgomery will also kick start their play at the same time but on tee no. 10.

The Players Championship defending champion Scottie Scheffler is paired alongside Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler for the first two rounds. On Thursday, they will start their play at 1:40 pm ET in tee no. 1 and at 8:35 am ET in tee no. 10 on Friday.

The Players Championship 2024: Tee Times And Pairs

Below are the pairs who will kick off their play at tee no. 1 in Round 1 and at tee no. 10 in Round 2 (Time in ET):

Round 1 (Tee No. 1) Round 2 (Tee No. 10) Pairings 7:40 AM 12:45 PM Ryan Moore, Zac Blair, Chesson Hadley 7:51 AM 12:56 PM Brandon Wu, Carson Young, Ben Taylor 8:02 AM 1:07 PM Thomas Detry, Joseph Bramlett, Alex Noren 8:13 AM 1:18 PM Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge 8:24 AM 1:29 PM Chad Ramey, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk 8:35 AM 1:40 PM Sepp Straka, Chez Reavie, Vincent Norrman 8:46 AM 1:51 PM Steve Stricker, Russell Henley, Brice Garnett 8:57 AM 2:02 PM Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings 9:08 AM 2:13 PM Billy Horschel, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im 9:19 AM 2:24 PM Adam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee 9:30 AM 2:35 PM Justin Lower, David Lipsky, Tyson Alexander 9:41 AM 2:46 PM Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatsune, Robert MacIntyre 12:45 PM 7:40 AM Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu, Doug Ghim 12:56 PM 7:51 AM Peter Malnati, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler 1:07 PM 8:02 AM Sam Ryder, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger 1:18 PM 8:13 AM Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap, Jake Knapp 1:29 PM 8:24 AM Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa 1:40 PM 8:35 AM Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler 1:51 PM 8:46 AM Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa 2:02 PM 8:57 AM Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Shane Lowry 2:13 PM 9:08 AM Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala, Austin Eckroat 2:24 PM 9:19 AM Garrick Higgo, Andrew Novak, S.H. Kim 2:35 PM 9:30 AM Harry Hall, Ben Martin, Eric Cole 2:46 PM 9:41 AM Sami Valimaki, Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens

Below are the pairs who will kick off their play at tee no. 10 in Round 1 and at tee no. 1 in Round 2 (Time in ET):

Round 1 (Tee No. 10) Round 2 (Tee No. 1) Pairings 7:40 AM 12:45 PM Taylor Pendrith, Troy Merritt, Taylor Montgomery 7:51 AM 12:56 PM Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan, Michael Kim 8:02 AM 1:07 PM Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joel Dahmen 8:13 AM 1:18 PM Si Woo Kim, Jason Day, Matt Kuchar 8:24 AM 1:29 PM Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns 8:35 AM 1:40 PM Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth 8:46 AM 1:51 PM Patrick Cantlay, Ludvig Aberg, Adam Scott 8:57 AM 2:02 PM Nick Taylor, Justin Rose, Tom Kim 9:08 AM 2:13 PM Brendon Todd, Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen 9:19 AM 2:24 PM Ryan Fox, Kevin Streelman, C.T. Pan 9:30 AM 2:35 PM Greyson Sigg, Martin Laird, Justin Suh 9:41 AM 2:46 PM Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles, Nate Lashley 12:45 PM 7:40 AM Byeong Hun An, Matti Schmid, Patrick Rodgers 12:56 PM 7:51 AM Nicolai Hojgaard, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith 1:07 PM 8:02 AM Mark Hubbard, Keith Mitchell, Dylan Wu 1:18 PM 8:13 AM Seamus Power, Grayson Murray, Francesco Molinari 1:29 PM 8:24 AM Adam Svensson, Matt Wallace, Nick Hardy 1:40 PM 8:35 AM J.T. Poston, Nicolas Echavarria, Harris English 1:51 PM 8:46 AM J.J. Spaun, Corey Conners, Davis Riley 2:02 PM 8:57 AM Luke List, Cameron Young, Gary Woodland 2:13 PM 9:08 AM Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam, Chris Kirk 2:24 PM 9:19 AM Aaron Baddeley, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson 2:35 PM 9:30 AM Maverick McNealy, Tyler Duncan, Callum Tarren 2:46 PM 9:41 AM Chan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger

The third-round tee times and pairings of The Players Championship 2024 will be released after the end of Friday’s play. A single cut will be made that will determine the players proceeding to the weekend’s play. It will be interesting to see which golfer proceeds to the final two rounds at TPC Sawgrass.