mobile app bar

The Players Championship 2024: First And Second Round Pairings And Tee Times

Kunal Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
'The Players Championship

University of North Florida senior Robbie Higgins follows the flight of his tee shot at the par-417th hole at the TPC Sawgrass Dye’s Valley Course on Tuesday during the final round of the Sea Best Invitational. Higgins won by one shot over Florida’s Ian Gillian.

The Players Championship 2024 is all set to commence on March 14 at the Pete Dye’s Stadium Course of TPC Sawgrass. This will be the 50th edition of the PGA Tour’s flagship event which is often dubbed as the ‘unofficial fifth major.’ The tournament has a massive prize purse of $25 million and offers $4.5 million to its winner.

The first round of the upcoming flagship event will be played on Thursday, March 14. The PGA Tour has released the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds. The pair of Ryan Moore, Zac Blair, and Chesson Hadley are the first pair to tee off at TPC Sawgrass at 7:40 am ET on tee no. 1. Simultaneously, the pair of Taylor Pendrith, Troy Merritt, and Taylor Montgomery will also kick start their play at the same time but on tee no. 10.

The Players Championship defending champion Scottie Scheffler is paired alongside Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler for the first two rounds. On Thursday, they will start their play at 1:40 pm ET in tee no. 1 and at 8:35 am ET in tee no. 10 on Friday.

The Players Championship 2024: Tee Times And Pairs

Below are the pairs who will kick off their play at tee no. 1 in Round 1 and at tee no. 10 in Round 2 (Time in ET):

Round 1 (Tee No. 1)Round 2 (Tee No. 10)Pairings
7:40 AM12:45 PMRyan Moore, Zac Blair, Chesson Hadley
7:51 AM12:56 PMBrandon Wu, Carson Young, Ben Taylor
8:02 AM1:07 PMThomas Detry, Joseph Bramlett, Alex Noren
8:13 AM1:18 PMCamilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge
8:24 AM1:29 PMChad Ramey, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk
8:35 AM1:40 PMSepp Straka, Chez Reavie, Vincent Norrman
8:46 AM1:51 PMSteve Stricker, Russell Henley, Brice Garnett
8:57 AM2:02 PMEmiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings
9:08 AM2:13 PMBilly Horschel, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im
9:19 AM2:24 PMAdam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee
9:30 AM2:35 PMJustin Lower, David Lipsky, Tyson Alexander
9:41 AM2:46 PMBen Silverman, Ryo Hisatsune, Robert MacIntyre
12:45 PM7:40 AMHayden Buckley, Kevin Yu, Doug Ghim
12:56 PM7:51 AMPeter Malnati, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler
1:07 PM8:02 AMSam Ryder, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger
1:18 PM8:13 AMMatthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap, Jake Knapp
1:29 PM8:24 AMMatt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa
1:40 PM8:35 AMScottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler
1:51 PM8:46 AMBrian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa
2:02 PM8:57 AMWill Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Shane Lowry
2:13 PM9:08 AMAkshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala, Austin Eckroat
2:24 PM9:19 AMGarrick Higgo, Andrew Novak, S.H. Kim
2:35 PM9:30 AMHarry Hall, Ben Martin, Eric Cole
2:46 PM9:41 AMSami Valimaki, Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens

Below are the pairs who will kick off their play at tee no. 10 in Round 1 and at tee no. 1 in Round 2 (Time in ET):

Round 1 (Tee No. 10)Round 2 (Tee No. 1)Pairings
7:40 AM12:45 PMTaylor Pendrith, Troy Merritt, Taylor Montgomery
7:51 AM12:56 PMAaron Rai, Carl Yuan, Michael Kim
8:02 AM1:07 PMMin Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joel Dahmen
8:13 AM1:18 PMSi Woo Kim, Jason Day, Matt Kuchar
8:24 AM1:29 PMTommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
8:35 AM1:40 PMViktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth
8:46 AM1:51 PMPatrick Cantlay, Ludvig Aberg, Adam Scott
8:57 AM2:02 PMNick Taylor, Justin Rose, Tom Kim
9:08 AM2:13 PMBrendon Todd, Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen
9:19 AM2:24 PMRyan Fox, Kevin Streelman, C.T. Pan
9:30 AM2:35 PMGreyson Sigg, Martin Laird, Justin Suh
9:41 AM2:46 PMRobby Shelton, Ben Kohles, Nate Lashley
12:45 PM7:40 AMByeong Hun An, Matti Schmid, Patrick Rodgers
12:56 PM7:51 AMNicolai Hojgaard, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith
1:07 PM8:02 AMMark Hubbard, Keith Mitchell, Dylan Wu
1:18 PM8:13 AMSeamus Power, Grayson Murray, Francesco Molinari
1:29 PM8:24 AMAdam Svensson, Matt Wallace, Nick Hardy
1:40 PM8:35 AMJ.T. Poston, Nicolas Echavarria, Harris English
1:51 PM8:46 AMJ.J. Spaun, Corey Conners, Davis Riley
2:02 PM8:57 AMLuke List, Cameron Young, Gary Woodland
2:13 PM9:08 AMMackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam, Chris Kirk
2:24 PM9:19 AMAaron Baddeley, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
2:35 PM9:30 AMMaverick McNealy, Tyler Duncan, Callum Tarren
2:46 PM9:41 AMChan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger

The third-round tee times and pairings of The Players Championship 2024 will be released after the end of Friday’s play. A single cut will be made that will determine the players proceeding to the weekend’s play. It will be interesting to see which golfer proceeds to the final two rounds at TPC Sawgrass.

    About the author

    Kunal Singh

    Kunal Singh

    x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

    Kunal is a golf journalist for The SportsRush. He is an avid golf fan with a huge inclination towards Rory McIlroy's drive and Phil Mickelson's short game. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is currently pursuing a MBA in Media Management. Before joining The SportsRush, he has already penned over 1300 articles. If not covering stories on golf, you can find him brainstorming various fiction stories, composing music, and playing snooker.

    Read more from Kunal Singh

    Share this article