Sony Open 2024: Exploring First Day Tee Times And Pairings Of The Next PGA Tour Event

January 15, 2023; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Si Woo Kim reacts after his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The first full-field event of the PGA Tour 2024 season, the Sony Open 2024, starts on Thursday, January 11. It will be played at Waiʻalae Country Club in Hawaii, and the first two pairs will be tee off at 12:10 p.m. ET. Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren, and Taylor Montgomery are paired together and will tee off at hole no. 1. While Aaron Baddeley, Charley Hoffman, and Tyson Alexander will start their game from hole no. 10.

Fans can watch the first round of Sony Open 2024 on Golf Channel from 07:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET. The Golf Channel will also broadcast the first three rounds of the tournament at the same time. The final round on Sunday will be telecasted on NBC from 04:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. ET and on Golf Channel from 06:00 p.m. to 08:00 p.m. ET.

Exploring Sony Open 2024 Thursday Tee Times and Pairs

The first featured pair of Sony Open 2024 on Thursday will be Brian Harman, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose. They will be teeing off at 12:50 p.m. ET at hole no. 10. Meanwhile, the pair of defending champion Si Woo Kim, recently crowned Sentry Champion Chris Kirk, and Hideki Matsuyama will tee off on the 10th hole at 01:00 p.m. ET.

Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala, and Akshay Bhatia are the most exciting pair of the first two rounds of Sony Open 2024. They are scheduled to tee off at 05:40 p.m. ET at the Wai’alae Country Club.

Let’s take a closer look at all the pairs and their tee times for the first round of the upcoming PGA Tour event –

Tee No. 1

12:10 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren, Taylor Montgomery

12:20 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Callum Tarren, Austin Eckroat

12:30 p.m. – Tyler Duncan, Patrick Rodgers, Tyler McCumber

12:40 p.m. – Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Zach Johnson

12:50 p.m. – Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, Patton Kizzire

01:00 p.m. – K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey

01:10 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam

01:20 p.m. – Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, Ryan Brehm

01:30 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Grayson Murray, Matti Schmid

01:40 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Peter Malnati

01:50 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

02:00 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Sami Valimaki, Taiga Semikawa

04:50 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Robby Shelton, Ben Taylor

05:00 p.m. – Ben Martin, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett

05:10 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Mark Hubbard, Will Gordon

05:20 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

05:30 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Eric Cole

05:40 p.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

05:50 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, David Riley, Matt Kuchar

06:00 p.m. – Cam Davis, David Lingmerth, Justin Suh

06:10 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Harry Hall

06:20 p.m. – Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips, Hunter Larson

06:30 p.m. – Ben Kohles, Alexander Bjork, Aguri Iwasaki

06:40 p.m. – Norman Xiong, Jimmy Stanger, Blaze Akana

Tee No. 10

12:10 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Charley Hoffman, Tyson Alexander

12:20 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Thompson

12:30 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Zac Blair, Andrew Novak

12:40 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Tyrrell Hatton, Hary Woodland

12:50 p.m. – Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

01:00 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

01:10 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria, Brendon Todd

01:20 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

01:30 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore, Matt NeSmith

01:40 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Alex Smalley, Doug Ghim

01:50 p.m. – Ben Silverman, Matthieu Pavon, Yuto Katsuragawa

02:00 p.m. – Paul Barjon, David Skinns, Kensei Hirata

04:50 p.m. – David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower

05:00 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim

05:10 p.m. – Martin Laird, Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan

05:20 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge, Adam Hadwin

05:30 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson, Scott Stallings

05:40 p.m. – Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Harris English

05:50 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

06:00 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Sam Stevens, Dylan Wu

06:10 p.m. – Mattin Trainer, Josh Teater, Carl Yuan

06:20 p.m. – Chan Kim, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody

06:30 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Max Greyserman, Takumi Kanaya

60:40 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Rintaro Nakano

The 16th hole of the Wai’alae Country Club in Hawaii is the featured hole of Sony Open 2024. Any group playing on that particular hole will have more focus on television broadcasting.