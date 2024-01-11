Sony Open 2024: Exploring First Day Tee Times And Pairings Of The Next PGA Tour Event
The first full-field event of the PGA Tour 2024 season, the Sony Open 2024, starts on Thursday, January 11. It will be played at Waiʻalae Country Club in Hawaii, and the first two pairs will be tee off at 12:10 p.m. ET. Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren, and Taylor Montgomery are paired together and will tee off at hole no. 1. While Aaron Baddeley, Charley Hoffman, and Tyson Alexander will start their game from hole no. 10.
Fans can watch the first round of Sony Open 2024 on Golf Channel from 07:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET. The Golf Channel will also broadcast the first three rounds of the tournament at the same time. The final round on Sunday will be telecasted on NBC from 04:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. ET and on Golf Channel from 06:00 p.m. to 08:00 p.m. ET.
Exploring Sony Open 2024 Thursday Tee Times and Pairs
The first featured pair of Sony Open 2024 on Thursday will be Brian Harman, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose. They will be teeing off at 12:50 p.m. ET at hole no. 10. Meanwhile, the pair of defending champion Si Woo Kim, recently crowned Sentry Champion Chris Kirk, and Hideki Matsuyama will tee off on the 10th hole at 01:00 p.m. ET.
Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala, and Akshay Bhatia are the most exciting pair of the first two rounds of Sony Open 2024. They are scheduled to tee off at 05:40 p.m. ET at the Wai’alae Country Club.
Let’s take a closer look at all the pairs and their tee times for the first round of the upcoming PGA Tour event –
Tee No. 1
- 12:10 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren, Taylor Montgomery
- 12:20 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Callum Tarren, Austin Eckroat
- 12:30 p.m. – Tyler Duncan, Patrick Rodgers, Tyler McCumber
- 12:40 p.m. – Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Zach Johnson
- 12:50 p.m. – Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, Patton Kizzire
- 01:00 p.m. – K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey
- 01:10 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam
- 01:20 p.m. – Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, Ryan Brehm
- 01:30 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Grayson Murray, Matti Schmid
- 01:40 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb, Peter Malnati
- 01:50 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- 02:00 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Sami Valimaki, Taiga Semikawa
- 04:50 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Robby Shelton, Ben Taylor
- 05:00 p.m. – Ben Martin, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett
- 05:10 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Mark Hubbard, Will Gordon
- 05:20 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker
- 05:30 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Eric Cole
- 05:40 p.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia
- 05:50 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, David Riley, Matt Kuchar
- 06:00 p.m. – Cam Davis, David Lingmerth, Justin Suh
- 06:10 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Harry Hall
- 06:20 p.m. – Vince Whaley, Chandler Phillips, Hunter Larson
- 06:30 p.m. – Ben Kohles, Alexander Bjork, Aguri Iwasaki
- 06:40 p.m. – Norman Xiong, Jimmy Stanger, Blaze Akana
Tee No. 10
- 12:10 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Charley Hoffman, Tyson Alexander
- 12:20 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Maverick McNealy, Davis Thompson
- 12:30 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Zac Blair, Andrew Novak
- 12:40 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Tyrrell Hatton, Hary Woodland
- 12:50 p.m. – Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
- 01:00 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama
- 01:10 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria, Brendon Todd
- 01:20 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Carson Young, Kevin Yu
- 01:30 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore, Matt NeSmith
- 01:40 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Alex Smalley, Doug Ghim
- 01:50 p.m. – Ben Silverman, Matthieu Pavon, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 02:00 p.m. – Paul Barjon, David Skinns, Kensei Hirata
- 04:50 p.m. – David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower
- 05:00 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim
- 05:10 p.m. – Martin Laird, Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan
- 05:20 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge, Adam Hadwin
- 05:30 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson, Scott Stallings
- 05:40 p.m. – Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Harris English
- 05:50 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners
- 06:00 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Sam Stevens, Dylan Wu
- 06:10 p.m. – Mattin Trainer, Josh Teater, Carl Yuan
- 06:20 p.m. – Chan Kim, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody
- 06:30 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Max Greyserman, Takumi Kanaya
- 60:40 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Parker Coody, Rintaro Nakano
The 16th hole of the Wai’alae Country Club in Hawaii is the featured hole of Sony Open 2024. Any group playing on that particular hole will have more focus on television broadcasting.
