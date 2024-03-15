How To: PGA Tour Pro Explains Tactic To Achieve Pitch Shot Spins

Sam Burns pitches to make it onto the 17th green after his tee shot goes into the water on the Pete Dye Stadium Course during the final round of The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

Billy Horschel has been under the spotlight for some time due to his bold claim about offering an olive branch to the LIV golfers to get them to participate in the Players Championship. Yet again, the American has come to the limelight as he offers to teach how to create spin in the pitch shots.

The spins created by pro golfers are really fun to watch, but creating such a spin isn’t as easy as it seems. Moreover, these shots seem unattainable to recreational players, but a few hacks taught by Horschel will definitely make them achievable.

Billy Horschel’s Golf Masterclass To Master Spins On Pitch Shots

According to the PGA Tour pro, a golfer has to set up properly to create proper spin on pitch shots. A regular setup cannot get spins, and here’s where Horschel’s trick comes into play. One has to open up the face of the wedge to get good results. The golfer explains where the amateurs go wrong, and states that they don’t tend to open their wedge enough.

“A lot of times when I see amateurs, they don’t have the face open enough…They have it way too square and they try to help the ball into the air.” The American thinks the amateurs fail to make a perfect spin because of this.

If the face of the wedge is open, it ensures that the ball goes high up and goes into the air. Since there’s no contact in the air, this trick will help create a good spin and get results. Moreover, there’s one thing that’s to be remembered when making a swing and that is engaging the bounce on the turf. The backside of the wedge will thump on the ground. Horschel asks the aspiring golfers not to be afraid of this.

“Don’t be afraid to hit the ground…When you hit the ground, you can feel that bounce like I was talking about.”

After implementing these strategies, the golfer should ensure to make the best effort once the ball comes into contact with the club. Thus, achieving spins on pitch shots seems like a piece of cake if done right.

Billy Horschel is currently playing at the Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass, where his score stands at 71 after round one. It is to see if he manages to advance to the weekend to have a chance at a win.