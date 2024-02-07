Tiger Woods Announces That He Will Be Playing At The Genesis Invitational

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles before he plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods is all set to return to the PGA Tour and make his first start of the 2024 season next week at the Genesis Invitational. After weeks of speculation regarding his comeback, the 15-time major champion himself went on to announce that he would be participating in the upcoming event at the Riviera Golf Course.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the legendary American golfer announced that he was excited to play at his own hosted tournament next week.

The Genesis Invitational is one of the eight signature tournaments of the PGA Tour this season. It will be a four-day event that starts on February 15 and ends on February 18. It will have a prize purse of $20,000,000, and the winner of the tournament will be rewarded with a whopping $3.6 million paycheck.

How Has Tiger Woods Performed At The Genesis Invitational So Far In His Career?

The Genesis Invitational was initially started as the Los Angeles Open. Later on, it was known as Northern Trust Open and Nissan Open due to sponsors.

Tiger Woods has made 14 starts in the tournament. He missed the cut only on four occasions, and is yet to win the tournament. The 82-time PGA Tour winner has finished eight times inside the top 25 on the leaderboard. In three appearances, he ended up in the top 10.

The golf legend’s best performance at the tournament came at the 1999 edition of the Genesis Invitational (then known as the Nissan Open). He finished tied for second on the leaderboard and shot 69-68-65-70 in the four rounds.

Tiger Woods’ latest appearance at Riviera Golf Course came in 2023. He shot four rounds of 69-74-67-74 and ended up T45 on the leaderboard. Interestingly, this was the only tournament in which he competed without withdrawing. He was rewarded a prize money paycheck worth $59,560.

The Genesis Invitational 2024 will have a 36-hole cut. It will be the first official PGA Tour tournament in which Woods will be competing since April 2024. It will be a really exciting comeback tournament for the 15-time major champion as he might also unveil a new clothing brand endorsement deal after parting ways with Nike earlier in January 2024.