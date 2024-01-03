HomeSearch

The Sentry Tournament 2024: Purse, Prize Money Distribution and Field

Suchita Chakraborty
|Published January 03, 2024

Jon Rahm

January 8, 2023; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Jon Rahm celebrates after making his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour is already back with its first signature event of 2024, the Sentry Tournament (previously known as the Tournament of Champions). This year the event is more open to welcome golfers, given that in the past it only allowed winners of the last 12 months. This year, the top 50 FedEx standings and top OWGR rankers can also participate. 

The field will consist of 59 out of 60 players. The event will follow a no-cut system. Also, the event is going to take place at Kapalua Plantation Course from January 4th to January 7th. The first big name skipping the tournament is Rory McIlroy because the golfer plans to prioritize the DP World Tour for his season starting in the Middle East. Another big name missing out on the signature event is Jon Rahm, who will not be defending his title. Last year, he won over Collin Morikawa by two strokes, but this year, his defection to LIV Golf won’t allow him to participate in the event. Now, let’s look at what’s at stake in the event. 

Prize Money Distribution of the Sentry Tournament

This year, the golfers will be competing for a whopping prize purse of $20 million, which is a $5 million hike from previous year’s $15 million. Moreover, the winner will receive a payout of $3.6 million. The list doesn’t conclude here. The first-place holder will also get 700 FedEx Cup points. 

Now, let’s have a look at the distribution of the entire purse:

PositionAmount
1$3,600,000
2$2,160,000
3$1,360,000
4$975,000
5$815,000
6$735,000
7$682,500
8$630,000
9$590,000
10$550,000
11$510,000
12$470,000
13$430,000
14$390,000
15$370,000
16$350,000
17$330,000
18$310,000
19$290,000
20$270,000
21$252,000
22$236,000
23$220,000
24$204,000
25$188,000
26$172,000
27$165,000
28$158,000
29$151,000
30$144,000
31$137,000
32$130,000
33$123,000
34$118,000
35$113,000
36$108,000
37$103,000
38$98,000
39$94,000
40$90,000
41$86,000
42$82,000
43$78,000
44$74,000
45$70,000
46$66,000
47$64,000
48$62,000
49$60,000
50$58,000
51$57,000
52$56,000
53$55,000
54$54,000
55$53,000
56$52,000
57$51,000
58$50,500
59$50,000

The field of Sentry will have 21 golfers out of the 25 OWGR standings. Also, Rahm’s move to LIV Golf has created a place for Mackenzie Hughes, to come to the top 50 FedEx Cup standings allowing him to participate in the tournament. The field might miss out on the English Ryder Cup compatriots but will have some big names like Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and many more. Now, as the weekend starts, we will know who is the first tournament winner of the PGA Tour season. 

