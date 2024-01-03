The Sentry Tournament 2024: Purse, Prize Money Distribution and Field

January 8, 2023; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Jon Rahm celebrates after making his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour is already back with its first signature event of 2024, the Sentry Tournament (previously known as the Tournament of Champions). This year the event is more open to welcome golfers, given that in the past it only allowed winners of the last 12 months. This year, the top 50 FedEx standings and top OWGR rankers can also participate.

The field will consist of 59 out of 60 players. The event will follow a no-cut system. Also, the event is going to take place at Kapalua Plantation Course from January 4th to January 7th. The first big name skipping the tournament is Rory McIlroy because the golfer plans to prioritize the DP World Tour for his season starting in the Middle East. Another big name missing out on the signature event is Jon Rahm, who will not be defending his title. Last year, he won over Collin Morikawa by two strokes, but this year, his defection to LIV Golf won’t allow him to participate in the event. Now, let’s look at what’s at stake in the event.

Prize Money Distribution of the Sentry Tournament

This year, the golfers will be competing for a whopping prize purse of $20 million, which is a $5 million hike from previous year’s $15 million. Moreover, the winner will receive a payout of $3.6 million. The list doesn’t conclude here. The first-place holder will also get 700 FedEx Cup points.

Now, let’s have a look at the distribution of the entire purse:

Position Amount 1 $3,600,000 2 $2,160,000 3 $1,360,000 4 $975,000 5 $815,000 6 $735,000 7 $682,500 8 $630,000 9 $590,000 10 $550,000 11 $510,000 12 $470,000 13 $430,000 14 $390,000 15 $370,000 16 $350,000 17 $330,000 18 $310,000 19 $290,000 20 $270,000 21 $252,000 22 $236,000 23 $220,000 24 $204,000 25 $188,000 26 $172,000 27 $165,000 28 $158,000 29 $151,000 30 $144,000 31 $137,000 32 $130,000 33 $123,000 34 $118,000 35 $113,000 36 $108,000 37 $103,000 38 $98,000 39 $94,000 40 $90,000 41 $86,000 42 $82,000 43 $78,000 44 $74,000 45 $70,000 46 $66,000 47 $64,000 48 $62,000 49 $60,000 50 $58,000 51 $57,000 52 $56,000 53 $55,000 54 $54,000 55 $53,000 56 $52,000 57 $51,000 58 $50,500 59 $50,000

The field of Sentry will have 21 golfers out of the 25 OWGR standings. Also, Rahm’s move to LIV Golf has created a place for Mackenzie Hughes, to come to the top 50 FedEx Cup standings allowing him to participate in the tournament. The field might miss out on the English Ryder Cup compatriots but will have some big names like Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and many more. Now, as the weekend starts, we will know who is the first tournament winner of the PGA Tour season.