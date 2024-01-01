“F*ck You Steve”: When Tiger Woods Refused to Quit Despite Career-Threatening Injury

Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters. Pga Masters Tournament Completion Of Second Round Credits : USA Today SPorts

Tiger Woods’s 2008 US Open win was one of the most special moments in his life. Not because it was his 14th major title but because it came after a career-threatening knee injury. In the 2021 documentary on the legendary golfer titled Tiger, his longtime caddie Steve Williams recalled the conversation and how Woods kept shushing him up and won the major title at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Advertisement

Steve Williams recalled telling to Tiger Woods that he might be risking his career by going so hard at the 2008 US Open. He suggested the golfer quit but the latter looked at him and confidently said that he was going to win the tournament.

“I said to him, ‘Hey Tiger, you might be jeopardizing your career here. Maybe this is a time to quit.’ And I’ll never forget: He looks at me and he says, ‘Stevie, f*ck you, I’m winning this tournament.'”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NUCLRGOLF/status/1741177011190608332?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Steve Williams did not just serve Tiger Woods as his bagman but also his best pal over the years. He had caddied for the golfer in his 13 major title victories. He was there when the Woods’ father, Earl, passed away. His presence meant a lot to the 82-time PGA Tour winner.

Tiger Woods’ Former Caddie Recalls Phil Mickelson’s Epic Conversation With His Boss

In the 2021 HBO documentary on Tiger Woods, titled Tiger, his longtime caddie Steve William shared several stories and moments. He recalled one of the incidents happened back in 2001. During that time, Woods was nearing his grand slam and was at Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament.

By the end of the first 54 holes, only Phil Mickelson was behind Woods by merely one stroke. Steve Williams on the documentary series recalled and introduced Mickelson by saying,

“His good mate Phil [Mickelson],” Steve Williams said (quoted by golf.com)

Advertisement

Steve Williams added by revealing the conversation between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods and said,

“Phil says to Tiger, ‘Do you always hit your 3-wood that long?’ And Tiger’s like, ‘Further. Normally further than that.'”

Tiger Woods eventually went on to win the 2001 Masters Tournament and recorded his consecutive four different major wins. On Sunday, he defeated David Duval to capture his second green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 82-time PGA tour title winner, Woods, had achieved so much in the sport of golf that no one can think of. Although his last major title win came in 2019, he would certainly take motivation from his ‘good mate’, Phil Mickelson, as quoted by his longtime caddie Steve Williams, to win another title.