Tiger Woods Gives Update On PGA Tour’s Negotiations With The Saudi PIF

Jul 12, 2022; St. Andrews, Fife, SCT; Tiger Woods talks with the media during a press conference prior to the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has provided an update about the negotiations with the PIF and stated that the PGA Tour is keen to come to terms with the PIF after the deal with Strategic Sports Group. Woods makes his PGAT season start at the Genesis Invitational and hence, talked to the media regarding the ongoing talks with the PIF.

Moreover, being a player director on the board, Woods was also a part of the $3 billion guidelines. When SSG signed the deal, it affirmed, “a firm belief in the expansive growth potential” of the tour. But now the question is whether the PGA Tour needs the backing of LIV’s financial backer or not. The framework agreement was supposed to be structured by December 31st, but as of now, nothing has been certain. Amidst this, Woods confirmed that the PGAT will work with PIF but might not need its financial assistance.

Tiger Woods Describes The Future Of The PGAT-PIF Deal

Woods started the interview by talking about the SSG having great leaders, and how their inclusion was crucial.

“Well, the consortium that they have at SSG, the partners that they have that have come together to be a part of this group is quite remarkable…They’re unbelievable leaders…the amazing brains of ideas that can make this tour better.”

Added to that, he continued the condition of PIF.

“Ultimately we would like to have PIF be a part of our tour and a part of our product. Financially, we don’t right now, and the monies that they have come to the table with and what we initially had agreed to in the framework agreement, those are all the same numbers.”

Woods put stress on the fact that the negotiations are ongoing and they’re also talking about the future of LIV players and their way back to the PGA Tour. But there’s a concern regarding those loyal golfers of the PGAT who might feel hurt by the return of Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, or others without any penalty.

Rory McIlroy is in favor of allowing these golfers, but the likes of Scottie Scheffler aren’t. As of now, the Genesis Invitational has commenced and Woods is focused on clinching a trophy because he never rejoiced in that luck on his home soil.