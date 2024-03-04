Joaquin Niemann Records His Second Win In 2024 Season At LIV Golf Jeddah

Sep 22, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Joaquin Niemann lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Joaquin Niemann won the LIV Golf Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club this Sunday by defeating Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel by four strokes margin. This was his second victory in the 2024 season of the Disruptive League. For his sensational victory in Saudi Arabia, he received a paycheck worth $4 million.

The Chilean pro shot 7 under 63 in the first round followed by a 6 under 64 in the second round. In the first two days at King Abdullah Economic City, he carded just one bogey and shot 14 birdies. Finally, the 25-year-old shot a brilliant 4 under 66 with the help of five birdies and a bogey to win the second title of the season.

After the win, Joaquin Niemann spoke in the press conference and expressed his excitement to have won two out of the three tournaments held in the LIV Golf 2024 season. He said,

“It feels amazing. It’s a super special moment. It’s always nice when you win. I’m just more happy and more proud the way I’m playing right now and the way I played out there today. It was a tough day. It was windy. I knew there was going to be some low scores. So… so, yeah, I’m super happy, I’m proud of the way I’m playing, I just want to play on to the next one.”

Joaquin Niemann Receives A Special Invite To PGA Championship After Masters

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChmabeau led Crushers GC to win the team title in LIV Golf Jeddah and Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC finished fourth on the leaderboard. Crushers GC received a $3 million paycheck for finishing first and the second-ranked team, Stinger GC, earned $1.5 million in prize money.

The 25-year-old Chilean golfer will now be seen playing at three out of the four majors in the 2024 season. Just two weeks after Niemann recieved invite from Ausguta National to play at the 2024 Masters, he has earned a special invite to play at this years PGA Championship.

Although the PGA of American invites only the top 100 players from the Official World Golf Rankings, a few special invitations are always there. Last year, a total of eieght players were invited which included then 131st ranked Paul Casey.

The upcoming 2024 PGA Championship will be played from May 16 to May 19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. It will be interesting to see if Joaquin Niemann can utilize these three majors to get a spot at the US Open 2024 this year.