“Such a whirlwind” – Nelly Korda Secures Fourth Consecutive LPGA Tour Victory with 2024 T-Mobile Match Play Win

Nelly Korda, from Bradenton, Florida, is the leader after the first round with a six-under par, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at the LPGA Drive On Championship at the Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida.

Nelly Korda became the first golfer since 2008 to secure four consecutive wins in one season with her recent triumph at the T-Mobile Match Play. On Sunday, April 7th, Korda dominated the early stages, winning four of the first seven holes, leading to a decisive triumph over Leona Maguire with a score of 4&3.

The World No. 1 secured a 4-up lead by birdieing holes 5 through 7. Her advantage expanded to 5-up after the 12th hole. The event, boasting a $2 million prize, concluded finally with her sealing a victory through a par on the par-4 15th. She earned $300,000 for her win in the tournament.

Speaking about her form, Nelly Korda said (via Golf Monthly):

“I can’t even wrap my head around it. Such a whirlwind of the last three weeks. I just feel like I was just in go-mode constantly.”

It’s worth mentioning that Nelly Korda has emerged victorious back-to-back in three weeks. She started her season on a decent note and later earned the first title of the Season with the LPGA Drive On Championship where she defeated Lydia Ko in a playoff round.

Korda then took time off from the golf course, only to later make three consecutive victories. She participated in the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship and defeated Ryann O’Toole in a playoff round. The 25-year-old golfer even triumphed at the Ford Championship to secure her third victory of the season with a two-stroke margin against Hira Naveed.

Which tournament is Nelly Korda going to play in the upcoming weeks?

Following her triumph at Shadow Creek, Nelly Korda is poised to compete in the season’s inaugural major, the Chevron Championship, set for April 18th. With a single major win under her belt, the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship, Korda aims to secure another significant major victory.

Last year, the young golfer stood on the solo third position on the leaderboard after scoring a total of 9 under par. She was just one stroke behind the defending champion, Lilia Vu.

Now, as the major tournament draws near, all eyes are on Nelly Korda to see if she can capture her fifth consecutive win of the season to match the record last time set by Annika Sorenstam in 2004-05.