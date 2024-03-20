Jon Rahm Reminisces Masters Victory, And Talks About What Would Be A ‘Dream Come True’ This Year

Jon Rahm remembered his last year’s Masters victory and hoped to defend his title this year. The star golfer defected to the PIF-funded circuit last year and got debarred from playing in any PGA Tour events. As a result, Rahm couldn’t defend his titles at Sentry, The American Express, and the Genesis Invitational.

But, since he’s an exemption to the field of Masters, the golfer is willing to make the most out of it by triumphing in the major again. Rahm’s quite excited about his appearance in the 2024 Masters and hosting the Champions dinner. But there’ll be something different this year. Last year’s four-stroke triumph over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson was as a PGA Tour member, but this year the scenario is different for him, and Rahm had a lot on his mind regarding it.

Jon Rahm Speaks His Heart Out About Playing At The Masters This Year

Rahm was asked about how he feels representing LIV Golf at the Masters this year. To which, he replied,

“I hadn’t thought about it until now, honestly…try to go about my day-to-day business and what I’m trying to accomplish right now, but yeah, I haven’t thought about…this could be my second ever title defense. That would be quite incredible.”

Then, he talked about how he doesn’t think about the other events where he couldn’t play to defend his title. But it is different for him at the major and it will be a dream come true for him.

“I think just it being the Masters and being a major, it’s already a different week as it is, so I don’t know if I would have [been] thinking about those tournaments I haven’t defended on. It’s done. It’s past. It’s a decision I made, and I’m comfortable with it. But I’m hoping I can come back, and hopefully I can actually defend [the Masters], as well. That would be a dream come true.”

Moreover, if Rahm can secure his green jacket again, then he’ll be the fourth golfer to do so after Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods. He also talked about the previous PGA Tour titles that he couldn’t defend and how he missed courses like Riviera while watching those matches on TV.

Rahm still retains his world no. 3 position despite not getting OWGR points from his league. The Spaniard thinks that his preparation for the Masters is at its peak with only two LIV events played till now and not being on an exhausting schedule like last year. Thus, it is to see if Rahm can make his dream come true in April at The Masters.