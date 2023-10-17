Tiger Woods Might Make a Return With The Hero World Challenge

A Much Anticipated Tiger Woods’ Return

The former no. 1 has been missing from the golf scene since his last appearance at the Masters in early April. Owing to an injury in his foot lingering on from his near fatal car crash in 2021, Woods had to withdraw from the major after he made the cut. The 15 times major winner has been on and off the green after his accident and also underwent a surgery post the Masters. The golf legend has yet to confirm a possible return to competitive play, but he has been raised hopes after being spotted practicing shots in recent weeks.

The last time Woods played in his own event was back in 2019, where he managed a T4 finish. Given that a spot still remains in this year’s challenge, there is a probability that the golf GOAT might grace us with his presence.

Star Players All Set to Light the Hero World Challenge on Fire

Among the top ranked golfers that have been invited to the PGA Tour sanctioned tournament, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, stands out from the crowd headlining the event. Scheffler was part of the losing US Ryder Cup team this year, and LIV golfer Brooks Koepka, is the sole player from the US Ryder Cup team not invited to Woods’ event.

Three of the European Ryder Cup team members will be joining the event. Defending champion Viktor Hovland will attempt at a third consecutive win, joined by his European Ryder Cup team mates Matt Fitzpatrick and Sepp Straka who’ll also be flying to Albany for the championship.

Aside from the Ryder Cup team members, two major champions will be making their debut to Wood’s tournament this year – U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark along with Open Championship winner Brian Harman.

But, the question remains: will Woods finally make his long-awaited comeback with his own event? Only time will tell.