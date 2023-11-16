Jay Monahan Assures Players That PGA Tour Close to Finalizing Framework Agreement With Saudi’s PIF Despite Rumors of it in Jeopardy

Aug 22, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; PGA Tour Commissionez Jay Monahan addresses the media during a press conference in the Clubhouse Ballroom at East Lake Golf Club prior to Thursday s start of the TOUR Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The signing of the $3 billion PGA Tour-LIV-DP World Tour merger under the table turned the golf world upside down. As December 31, the agreed-upon deadline to finalize the framework agreement, draws nearer, the merger has yet again gained traction as speculations murk the already shady waters that the agreement was trapped in. But amid the jeopardy of its uncertainty, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan asserts that conversations are ongoing and, in fact, nearing an acceptable conclusion.

In a memo that was sent to the players on November 14, Monahan highlighted that his sole ambition is to work “toward a definitive agreement with PIF and the DP World Tour as our priority.”

He further continued, “Progress has been deliberate given the complex nature of the potential agreement, and we will keep you apprised of the progress, with continued input and direction from your player directors and player advisor Colin Neville”

As the ongoing discussions remain under supervision and amid Rory McIlroy‘s resignation from its Policy Board questioning the progress of the agreement, the PGA Tour has been receiving several financial backing bids from sources. So, as of now, which companies have offered their backing?

PGA Tour gets major investment bids for merger

An influential sports company, Endeavor, expressed interest in forming a strategic partnership with the PGA Tour. Endeavor is the parent company of WWE, UFC, and the Professional Bull Riders (PBR). The CEO said in a statement, “I’m an avid golfer. It’s one of the great sports. I love it. I think we could add to it what we’ve added to all of our sports based on the flywheel.”

But as a matter of dismay, the request for the bid was turned down for private equity. Endeavor president Mark Shapiro confirmed this news in one of the interviews as well. “We’re not going to be an investor at any level.”

Other companies that have shown a willingness to invest in this new alliance include Fenway Sports Group and the global investment firm KKR & Co. The PGA Tour has thus been entertaining proposals from several organizations intent on providing financial backing and acknowledged the same in a memo:

“We remain focused on reaching a definitive agreement with PIF and the DP World Tour, but not surprisingly, these negotiations have resulted in unsolicited outreach and proposals from a number of other interested investors.”

Monahan assured the PGA Tour players that discussions with major companies like the Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Liverpool F.C.), Acorn Growth, Eldridge Industries, and KKR & Co. were ongoing.

As these dilemmas loom over the framework agreement, the PGA Tour has confirmed that it will be offering equity ownership to its players as they seal the deal with its investor. For now, one can only wait and observe how this agreement will be structured and implemented, and will Monahan stand by his word and be able to gain back the lost trust in his players?