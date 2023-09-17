Despite 20 Major Career Injuries, Tiger Woods Teases a Possible Comeback After 6 Months

Apr 7, 2023; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods tees off on the ninth hole during the second round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Network

In what seemed to be a trailer to his comeback after a six month long hiatus, Tiger Woods was finally seen on the green at the Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey. Fans and golf enthusiasts alike, could not contain their excitement on seeing the legend shooting golf balls, practicing ahead of the Nexus Cup alongside PGA Tour pros Rickie Fowler and Will Zalatoris in a video shared on Twitter (now X). Woods had been missing from the golf scene since his last appearance at the Masters in April, six months ago! Sadly, the 15 times major winner had to withdraw from the tournament after he made the cut, owing to plantar fasciitis in his foot.

Despite his never-ending list of injuries and surgeries, Tiger Woods has managed to keep his head in the game, forging through adversity with his sensational records and exceptional gameplay: Who can forget his epic win at the 2019 Masters; the greatest comeback in sports history.

So seeing him on the course months after he underwent a subtalar fusion surgery, even if it was just for a practice session, made his fans lose their minds. And the golf GOAT did not disappoint when fans asked him for advice at Liberty National.

“Go Hit Balls” : Tiger Woods Cracks up Fans with His Words of Wisdom

While having a go at the Liberty National golf course, fans present asked the golfer on the one piece of advice that he had for amateur golfers trying to ace their game. Woods, on a very candid note, surprised everyone by his answer: “Don’t watch f***king YouTube!” making the crowd roar with laughter.

The fan prompted him with a follow-up advice, to which he answered: “Go hit balls…just beating balls!”

Woods wasn’t making full swings while on the course, but witnessing him shoot a couple of one-handed chips and make jokes was enough to send every Tiger fan into a star struck frenzy! It is still unclear as to when the 82 times PGA Tour winner will be making an official return to the green, but seeing him in shorts with his right knee in a compression stocking due to his injury, has fans concerned about his health, leaving an uncertainty over his return in the near future.

The compression stocking is known to act as a support to the fascia ligament through its compression of the foot arch, thereby reducing pain and inflammation resulting from plantar fasciitis.

Woods might make a comeback at the 2024 Masters, but for now, his appearance sends a positive message to golf fans who just can’t seem to get enough of the star performer.

Amid his barrage of injuries, how has Woods managed to soar heights and create a career trajectory envied by all?

Resilience Beyond Measure: 20 Injuries and Counting

With a career laden with major injuries, Tiger Woods has seen it all – a ruptured ACL, a torn Achilles tendon and an almost fatal car crash. It all started with a scar and benign tumor removal from his left knee in 1994, and a cyst removal and fluid drain from the same knee in 2002. He went on to make an epic comeback with a win at the Buick Invitational in 2003, right after the surgery!

In arguably his best year career wise, with 8 PGA Tour and 2 major wins, Woods injured a muscle in his left shoulder blade in 2006, after winning five tournaments back to back. But in 2007, came a big one when he ruptured the ACL in his left knee, going on to win five of the next six events pushing through the injury.

In 2008, Woods had knee surgery two days after finishing second at the Masters. He returned two months after the surgery to win the US Open. But he had to miss the rest of the season after a reconstructive procedure on his previously damaged ACL. He had also fractured his left tibia in preparation for the US Open.

In 2008, Tiger Woods tore his Achilles tendon, an injury that kept pestering him way into 2009. He, however, managed to stay on top of the Official World Golf Rankings those years. But, fate had something else planned for the golf great when he ended up in a car accident in November 2009, when his SUV crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree, as he left his home.

Six months later, the golfer had to withdraw from the Players Championship in 2010, owing to a neck injury. By 2012, Woods couldn’t seem to escape his injuries as his Achilles tendon injury resurfaced, followed by intense back issues in 2014. As a result, the golf legend missed the 2014 Masters after undergoing back surgery to treat a pinched nerve, which was closely followed by a second back surgery in 2015.

Woods made a return to golf in 2017 in hopes of regaining his lost footing, but had to withdraw again due to intense back spasms. This ultimately led to a third back surgery with Woods saying, “When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I’ve been battling so long.”

In 2021, Woods miraculously survived a near fatal car crash, but ended up sustaining serious leg injuries that transformed into a plantar fasciitis in his right leg causing him to miss the entire 2023 season following the Masters.

In the face of immense despair, Woods’ resilience and fortitude in the face of adversity is an inspiration. Because every time he fell down, he got back up even stronger, carving a journey that remains unmatched to this date.