Billy Horschel Wants The PGA Tour To Hand An ‘Olive Branch’ To LIV Golfers For A Players Championship Participation

Billy Horschel thinks that the PGA Tour should lower its guard and give LIV golfers a chance to participate in the Players Championship. Horschel feels that the LIV players deserve an ‘olive branch’ from the PGA Tour as a sign of opportunity in the Players Championship field. The tournament celebrates its 50th year this year and boasts a field of 144 golfers, whereas missing out on top-tier LIV players may be a loss for its ‘strongest field’ image.

Cameron Smith, who won the big-money tournament in 2022, will be absent from the event. Other big-shot LIV players like Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm also won’t be getting a chance to play at the Players field this year. Billy Horschel reflected on the situation in an exclusive interview.

Billy Horschel Disagrees With Excluding LIV Golfers From The Players Field

Horschel expressed that not giving LIV golfers a chance to play at the Players is a loss for the sport and it is high time that the PGA Tour allows some sort of exemption.

“I don’t disagree and it’s unfortunate, because I love this event. I’m born and raised in the state of Florida, so this has always been a fifth Major to me and I’ve always seen it as that.”

But Horschel’s opinions regarding LIV Golf haven’t always been positive. Back in 2022, the golfer felt that the players defecting to the LIV were being brainwashed.

“They feel so adamant that they’re going to be back on the PGA Tour. I’ve had some of them tell me, ‘I’ll see you on Tour again.’ I said, ‘No, you won’t.’”

But as times have changed and so has the sport, Horschel’s opinions regarding LIV have also softened over time. The golfer also talked about his conversation with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan regarding LIV golfers getting a TPC Sawgrass invitation in the same interview.

“I did have a conversation with Jay about a year and a half ago about if the Majors were going to let the guys that went to LIV, shouldn’t we maybe let them in? If we see ourselves as a fifth Major, which I believe we are, shouldn’t we, maybe put out a little bit of olive branch?…it’s tough to say that we don’t have all the best players in the world here.”

Although LIV Golf doesn’t get world rankings, it’s evident that the circuit has the best golfers in the world. Moreover, Horchel feels that in no time these golfers will be seen playing together, and no sooner will a contract be reached between the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF. As of now, Horchel will tee up on Thursday and it will be interesting to see how the tournament goes for him this week.