‘Like The Hand of God Came In And Swept Them Away’: California Golf Course Faces Uncertain Future Following Violent Storm

After a year of suffering massive damage from the Pineapple Express storm, the famous Peter Hanson’s favorite California golf course, Buenaventura Golf Course, experienced another flood in February 2024. Now, the future of the golf course looks uncertain with most of it covered with water due to the storm unleashed last week.

Advertisement

Although the city officials have reported that this time the California golf course suffered damages worth around $16,000, it is still unsure when some of the holes could potentially reopen. Last year, when the storm hit the course, it sustained multiple damage such as tons of sediment and mud accumulating all across the greens. The reported repair should have cost around $10 million after it was flooded by the Santa Clara River.

Buenaventura Golf Course was established back in 1932 and has developed a very loyal following. It had multiple shorter greens and forgiving holes, giving the players tee up a delightful round of golf. However, the future of the course remains uncertain as it relies on the funding provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The company is certainly hesitating to bear repair costs and hopes to find ways to fight the chances of flood in the future.

Advertisement

Ventura City Mayor Joe Schroeder Speaks On The Damages That The California Golf Course Suffered

When flooding started in the city back in January 2023, the Buenaventura Golf Course experienced its greens turning into temporary giant lakes where dukes swam. The snack bar and pro shop were also underwater due to the irresistible storm. After the water dried away at the course, the fairways, the sand traps, and the greens were full of mud and silt.

The city’s faith in the famous California golf course helped them to remove the sediments and luckily a larger portion of grass survived. This sparked a ray of hope that the course would reopen and flourish someday. But after experiencing a storm in February 2024, the golf course’s future remains in the shadows. As per reports, almost all the sand traps had been destroyed, and two of the greens needed to be rebuilt.

As quoted, Ventura Mayor Joe Schroeder said,

“It looks like the hand of God came in and swept them away. There’s a hole where the green used to be.”

Reports suggest that the city has already received the approval from Federal Emergency Management Agency for funding the repairs of the golf course. However, there has been no clarity on the exact amount that would be given.

Advertisement

The images of Buenaventura Golf Course are quite awful for every golf fan. The kind of damage it has suffered seems irreparable. However, everyone must hope that Peter Hanson’s favorite golf course gets repaired soon and opens up for playing again.