Tiger Woods’ Mysterious Practice Sparks Frenzy of Speculation About His Imminent Return

Recently spotted in Mexico at the El Cardonal Golf Course in Diamante, which was personally designed by his golf course design company TGR Design, Tiger Woods was seen admitting that he has been practising rigorously. But for what? That remains a mystery.

Will he be making a return through his own PGA Tour tournament, the Hero World Challenge, or the PNC Championship as speculated? Or do the fans have to wait till February to see him at the Genesis Invitational?

Tiger Woods’ Mysterious Practice Sessions

While in Mexico, Woods, in addition to meeting his number one fan in an act of fate, also met another PGA Tour pro, Stewart Cink. In their chat, the 15 times major winner mentioned that he had started practicing, but didn’t mention what for.

“He doesn’t always tell you a whole lot,” Cink said. “He sounded upbeat. He said he started practicing. I don’t know what for. I don’t even like to ever ask because he’s always afraid you’re going to go tell everybody so I just said I’m glad you’re practicing.”

But one thing peculiar that did come out of the conversation was Woods’ interest in the PGA Tour Champions, the senior PGA Tour.

Woods will turn 48 next month meaning that he’s just two years away from eligibility to play on the senior Tour.

“It sounds like he’s excited for it,” Cink added. “That would be great for me. I’ll have a place to play for a while. I may have my second go at the Tiger Woods rollercoaster. I got on at the same time he did and I’d like nothing more than to be part of the Champions tour experience.”

But is Tiger Woods really interested in transitioning into the PGA Tour Champions?

The Golf Legend’s Possible Move to the PGA Tour Champions

Australian pro golfer, Geoff Ogilvy, in an interview stated that he expects that Woods would be taking advantage of using a cart at the PGA Tour Champions, and thus be able to play regularly and consistently. He believes that using a cart would be a plus point for his career, elevating both fan and sponsors’ interest. And a legend like him playing at the senior Tour would result in higher ratings for the PGA Champions Tour and increased interest in it from both golf fans and sponsors which would be beneficial for the Tour.

Another Tour pro, Brian Gay, who plays on both the PGA Tour and the senior Tour said that he had witnessed the 82 times PGA Tour winner express interest in the PGA Tour Champions Tour:

“I haven’t asked him but he’s been telling guys he’s looking forward to it. I’ll believe it when I see it.”

He also added, “I saw Stewart Cink at lunch yesterday and he saw Tiger and Tiger was asking Stewart about the Senior tour. At least he’s got interest.”

What lies in store for the golf legend is uncertain and unbeknownst to all, but one thing is for sure: Tiger Woods is recovering quickly and has his eyes set on making a return pretty soon, we just have to wait and watch.