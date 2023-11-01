Tiger Woods Spotted in Mexico, Makes A Young Tour Pro’s Dream Come True

Having been missing from the golf scene for months now, golf legend Tiger Woods was spotted at a course for a PGA Tour event in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. But this time, it wasn’t to participate in the event himself, but to celebrate a milestone, during which he ended up meeting his number one fan, thus fulfilling the young Tour pro’s lifelong dream of meeting his idol!

Chase Johnson, 27, looked up to Woods from a very young age, watched all of his 82 wins on YouTube, played Woods’ video game religiously, and even repeatedly enjoyed a movie on his life story. But little did he know that he would incidentally end up meeting his idol due to a delay in his tee time!

Tour Pro Meets His Idol, Tiger Woods, in a Twist of Fate

Johnson, a top player on the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour this season, got an exemption for playing in the World Wide Technology Championship, scheduled to be held on Tiger Woods’ personally designed course, El Cardonal at Diamante, in 2014.

One wouldn’t expect to find the golf legend strolling on a golf course in Mexico, but Woods was beyond excited as this course, designed by his golf course design company, TGR Designs, was finally hosting its first PGA Tour event! And as Woods was watching another of his dreams come true, so was Chase Johnson, and his life was going to change forever!

As the young pro prepared to tee it up for a practice round ahead of the World Wide Technology Championship, Tiger Woods happened to walk up to the No. 1 Tee at the same moment. And this meeting couldn’t have been more unreal, as Johnson had shifted his tee time by 20 minutes just to get a haircut in the locker room, which turned out to be perfect timing.

“It was unreal,” Johnson shared the feeling with Golf Digest.

The Fateful Meetup

Johnson, at a PGA Tour event held at Firestone Country Club in his hometown in Ohio, had tried hard to get an autograph from the golf legend, but failed miserably when Woods was pushed over a barrier by the crowd.

“I thought it just wasn’t meant to be,” Johnson said.

So, when Woods walked out on the green where Johnson was practicing, it was a sight straight out of a movie.

The duo ended up talking about the new tee box and how Woods was pleased with it. He even asked Johnson about the cover yardage to the fairway bunker, which prompted the young pro to skim through his yardage book and reply, “290.”

“Yeah, I just hit my weak little cut right of it,” Johnson added.

They shook hands, and the young pro introduced himself to Woods. And, when it was time for the 15 times major winner to head on to his clubhouse, Johnson politely asked for a picture. But, funnily enough, the young pro still couldn’t get the legend’s autograph!

“The picture was enough for now,” Chase said. “I’ll get the autograph when I get my first win.”

“I found it an extremely successful interaction. I managed to remember my name and not stutter haha,” Johnson shared his experience.

Tiger Woods has been off the course owing to his injury, since his last appearance at the Masters way back in April. It is speculated that he might participate in the upcoming Hero World Challenge organized by Woods’ foundation, scheduled in December. Will we get to see him play with surety? Only time will tell.