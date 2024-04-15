Tiger Woods Shares Heartfelt Moment with Verne Lundquist After His Glorious Commentary Career at The Masters

Tiger Woods delighted fans by making his 25th cut at the 2024 Masters. However, on Sunday, a wholesome act by the GOAT won hearts all over the internet. When the 48-year-old was walking towards the 16th hole at Augusta National, Verne Lundquist was waiting for him. He noticed the sports commentator and went to him to shake hands.

Verne Lundquist was at his 40th Masters which happened to be his last assignment at Augusta National. Life came full circle for the American sports commentator. Back in 2005, it was he who gave his iconic voice when Tiger Woods holed in the No.16. Finally, 19 years later, the two shared handshakes at the same hole and also expressed their gratitude towards each other.

After completing his round, Tiger Woods spoke to the media about the heartfelt moment he shared with Verne Lundquist. As quoted by yardbarker.com, the 15-time major champion said,

“It’s I think his 40th year … to be able to call the Masters. That’s what I grew up watching. I grew up listening to Verne. And he made a nice call there at 16, and it’s one that I’ve been lucky enough to – I will have that memory with Verne for the rest of my life.”

Verne Lundquist calling his time at the Masters is the end of a beautiful story. He had witnessed and voiced so many iconic victories at Augusta National. Hopefully, he will have a great retirement life.

Tiger Woods Confirms To Participate In All The Other Three Majors In 2024

The 15-time major champion may have finished last on the leaderboard but he did give some cherishable moments to the fans. After finishing his campaign at Augusta National, the 48-year-old confirmed that he is planning to participate in the other three majors in the 2024 season.

While talking to the media, Tiger Woods confirmed that he would start preparing for the PGA Championship at Valhalla after a “good week” at the 2024 Masters.

Tiger Woods has struggled a lot with his body and fitness in the last few years. All because of the injuries he had carried over the years. However, after withdrawing from the 2023 Masters, he underwent a subtalar fusion procedure. Since returning from the recovery, he seems to be quite better tha before.

The 82-time PGA Tour champ participating in all the four majors in 2024 season will surely be delight for the fans. Now, it remains to be seen how he performs in his next start at the PGA Championship.