“Truly One of a Kind”: Fans Marvel at 24-Year-Old Phil Mickelson’s Incredible Trick Shot

Phil Mickelson is a six-time major winner, and this feat didn’t come along without skills. His signature shot to handle tricky courses is the overhead clip shot, aka the backward flop shot. A video has resurfaced, where Phil can be seen taking a backward flop from a bunker. The ball landed on the greens and saved his game.

Moreover, to get the shot right, Mickelson keeps his body parallel to the slope. Followed by placing the club beneath the ball and snapping the wrists to take a perfect shot. As this video went viral on social media, fans showered in with opinions.

Fans Share Their Thoughts on Phil Mickelson’s Incredible Shot

As the video went viral online, fans displayed their notions about Phil’s shot, and some praised it as an outstanding way of playing golf.

A fan asserted that this shot can’t be repeated by any golfer, other than Phil Mickelson.

A golf enthusiast connects this with James Joyce’s novel ‘Portrait of the artist as a young man.’

Phil Mickelson is entangled in wager rumors now. Also, his name was subject to ignominy due to his gambling expeditions, but the golfer was indeed great at his peak, especially in his youth.