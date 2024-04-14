2024 Masters Sunday Final Round Tee Times And Pairings Unveiled

With the final showdown at Augusta National happening right now, and the leaderboard’s first place occupied by the 2022 Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, the excitement regarding the year’s biggest major is at an all time high. Scheffler is paired with the second-place holder, Collin Morikawa for the Sunday round at 2:35 pm. Max Homa and rookie Ludvig Aberg are paired to tee off at 2:25 pm.

The previous leaderboard topper, Bryson DeChambeau, has now gone down to the fifth position and is paired with Xander Schauffele to tee off at 2:15 pm. Jon Rahm and Tony Finau are paired for 11:45 am. Here’s a look at the Sunday tee times and pairings of the entire field at the Masters Tournament:

9:15 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh

9:25 a.m. — Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray

9:35 a.m. — Neal Shipley (a), Tiger Woods

9:45 a.m. — Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

9:55 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Olesen

10:05 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole

10:15 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Camilo Villegas

10:25 a.m. — Russell Henley, Jason Day

10:35 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee

10:45 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston

11:05 a.m. — Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka

11:15 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry

11:25 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala

11:35 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Harris English

11:45 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

11:55 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List

12:05 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

12:25 p.m. — Danny Willett, Adam Scott

12:35 p.m. — Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton

12:45 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann

12:55 p.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka

1:05 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed

1:15 p.m. — Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk

1:25 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

1:45 p.m. — Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood

1:55 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith

2:05 p.m. — Cameron Davis, Nicolai Hojgaard

2:15 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

2:25 p.m. — Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg

2:35 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

These are the golfers who are fighting for the coveted green jacket and a hefty paycheck.

Prize Purse For The 2024 Masters Tournament

The purse for this year’s Masters is $18 million, which is the same as last year. The winner will get a share of $3.24 million. The golfer finishing in second place will receive around $1.944 million, and the last golfer on the leaderboard will get a paycheck of around $45,360.

The top three golfers will get seven-digit payouts and the 4th to 34th position holders will receive six-digit payouts. The winner’s payout structure has evolved over the years. In 1934, it was around $1,500 and then in 1958, it rose to $11,250, which was given to Arnold Palmer. In 1984, the purse reached to around six digits. And in 2001, the prize money crossed a million, with $1,008,000 won by Tiger Woods.