2024 Masters Sunday Final Round Tee Times And Pairings Unveiled

With the final showdown at Augusta National happening right now, and the leaderboard’s first place occupied by the 2022 Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, the excitement regarding the year’s biggest major is at an all time high. Scheffler is paired with the second-place holder, Collin Morikawa for the Sunday round at 2:35 pm. Max Homa and rookie Ludvig Aberg are paired to tee off at 2:25 pm.
The previous leaderboard topper, Bryson DeChambeau, has now gone down to the fifth position and is paired with Xander Schauffele to tee off at 2:15 pm. Jon Rahm and Tony Finau are paired for 11:45 am. Here’s a look at the Sunday tee times and pairings of the entire field at the Masters Tournament:
9:15 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Vijay Singh
9:25 a.m. — Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray
9:35 a.m. — Neal Shipley (a), Tiger Woods
9:45 a.m. — Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy
9:55 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Olesen
10:05 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Eric Cole
10:15 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Camilo Villegas
10:25 a.m. — Russell Henley, Jason Day
10:35 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee
10:45 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston
11:05 a.m. — Corey Conners, Brooks Koepka
11:15 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry
11:25 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala
11:35 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Harris English
11:45 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Tony Finau
11:55 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Luke List
12:05 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler
12:25 p.m. — Danny Willett, Adam Scott
12:35 p.m. — Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton
12:45 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann
12:55 p.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Sepp Straka
1:05 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed
1:15 p.m. — Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk
1:25 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
1:45 p.m. — Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood
1:55 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Cameron Smith
2:05 p.m. — Cameron Davis, Nicolai Hojgaard
2:15 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
2:25 p.m. — Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg
2:35 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
These are the golfers who are fighting for the coveted green jacket and a hefty paycheck.
Prize Purse For The 2024 Masters Tournament
The purse for this year’s Masters is $18 million, which is the same as last year. The winner will get a share of $3.24 million. The golfer finishing in second place will receive around $1.944 million, and the last golfer on the leaderboard will get a paycheck of around $45,360.
The top three golfers will get seven-digit payouts and the 4th to 34th position holders will receive six-digit payouts. The winner’s payout structure has evolved over the years. In 1934, it was around $1,500 and then in 1958, it rose to $11,250, which was given to Arnold Palmer. In 1984, the purse reached to around six digits. And in 2001, the prize money crossed a million, with $1,008,000 won by Tiger Woods.
