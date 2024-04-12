‘Not Trying Something New’: Bryson DeChambeau Reflects On Mental Growth And Consistency Leading To Improved Performance

Aug 12, 2023; Bedminster, New Jersey, USA; Bryson DeChambeau walks on the ninth hole during the second round of the LIV Golf Bedminster golf tournament at Trump National Bedminster. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson DeChambeau went on to reflect on what he did to maintain his head space and display an improved performance at Augusta National. He said,

“I’m just in a comfortable place where I’m doing the same thing every single week.”

According to Bryson DeChambeau, this consistency has helped his performance a lot. Then he talked about how he’s not trying new things but is sticking to his old skills.

“I’m not trying new things, not doing new things. I’m just doing more of the same. That’s what’s been different from a couple years ago to now. I’m just doing the same thing every single day…I’m not trying something new…And that’s what I feel like has accumulated into playing some really good golf.”

After round one of the Masters, Bryson DeChambeau is sitting atop the leaderboard. He went on to make eight birdies, and secured an excellent round of 65, which is one stroke better than World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. If Bryson DeChambeau continues to play in this form, then he’ll have only one competitor, and that is Scottie Scheffler, who’s currently in second place. But as promised by Scottie, if he gets a call from Meredith, then he’ll return home.

That way, the LIV golfer will have a clearer path to clinch the triumph. Apart from his exceptional performance at the major, DeChambeau has also become a fan favorite for another reason, which is his YouTube channel and the golfer admitted that his popularity grew with his channel.

Bryson DeChambeau Credits His YouTube Channel For Growing Popularity

Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube channel has helped the golfer reach more fans who love him for his educational golf content. He reflected on the same in an interview where he said,

“What’s been really nice and helpful for me is doing a lot of content on YouTube.”

He also continued to talk about how fans thanked him for the content and that made Bryson DeChambeau really happy.

“Junior golfers’ lives, even middle-aged men are coming and shouting ‘thank you for all the content, appreciate what you do online.’ It’s pretty cool to see that transformation and change.”

DeChambeau’s performance and a green jacket can spike this fandom even more and it’s to see if he can live up to the expectations of the golf community and went on to add a second major win to his achievements.