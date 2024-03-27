US Open Winner Matt Fitzpatrick Highlights How One Can Score Big At The Masters

Matt Fitzpatrick clearly knows how to perform well at the major championships, after all, he is already a US Open winner. His first major title win came when he was merely 27 years old. Recently, he gave an exclusive interview with Golf Monthly, in which, he highlighted how someone can score big at the Masters Tournament.

Advertisement

The Englishman may not have won his first green jacket, but, with the kind of skills he has, the 29-year-old can surely contend for it someday at the Augusta National. His best finish in the prestigious first major of the season came in its 2016’s edition where he ended up T7 on the leaderboard. He has only missed the cut once at this major, and that too back in 2014.

Matt Fitzpatrick Gives Advice to Score Better At The Masters

The 2022 US Open Champion spoke in an interview and stated that approach play is the most important thing at Augusta National.

Advertisement

“I mean, listen, you’ve got to do every part of your game well. I think approach play is probably the biggest thing. If you look at the historic winners, the people who have won there, they’ve hit their irons fantastically,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick added that if the ball is hit at the right part of the green at Augusta National, the following shots get easier. So, he suggested focusing on the approach play part of the game.

“They’ve hit it at the right part of the green, they’ve hit it close, and they’ve made the putts to go along with that. I definitely think [approach play] is a big factor, but it all starts with the tee shot, so you’ve got to make sure you’re in play in the first place. It’s a combination of everything, in my opinion.”

The Masters Tournament starts on Thursday and the thrill aming golf fans is at an all time high. With PGA Tour players competing alongside LIV golfers, and Tiger Woods finally coming back to form, this year’s Masters is going to be unforgettable. The defending champion Jon Rahm will be hosting this year’s Champions Dinner on Tuesday, April 9.

Matt Fitzpatrick will be making his 10th start in the major which offers its winner the prestigious green jacket. It will intriguing to see if the Englishman wins his second major title this year at the Masters.