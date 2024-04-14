Viktor Hovland’s Putt Mishap Costs Him Chance At Weekend Play At The 2024 Masters

Viktor Hovland on the 14th hole during the first round of The Sentry golf tournament at Kapalua Golf – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Who would have thought that the 2023 FedEx Cup Champion Viktor Hovland would miss the cut at the 2024 Masters? Despite a decent opening round at Augusta National, the Norwegian star succumbed to difficult weather on Friday. He shot a disastrous round of 9 over 81 on Friday and finished with an 8 over par score in his fifth start in the tournament.

The windy conditions on Friday unleashed a brutal attack on the game of almost all of the players on the the Masters field. However, the fate of the European Ryder Cup hero could’ve been different had he not missed the par on the 15th. At first, Viktor Hovland missed a short putt and followed it with another single-handed missed putt. Finally, he did get his ball into the hole, but registered a double bogey that led him to miss the cut for the first time at the major.

Although, his entire day on the green was pretty bad, Viktor Hovland could’ve easily avoided missing the cut. All he had to do was get a par score on the 15th hole. Even a Sky Sports commentator and former major champion Rich Beem said,

“Oh no. He’s just completely lost it.”

Viktor Hovland Withdraws From The RBC Heritage After Missing The Cut At The Masters

The Norwegian star has been having a tough season on the PGA Tour. Although his first missed cut came at the Masters this week, there had not been any influential finishes in his previous five starts. His best performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational where he ended up T19 on the leaderboard.

It is quite evident that the 2024 season has had a big toll on Viktor Hovland. That could be one reason why the Ryder Cup star decided to withdraw from next week’s RBC Heritage tournament. The news of the golfer withdrawal came soon after he missed his first cut at Augusta National.

Soon after the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, the PGA Tour will move to host the AT&T Byron Nelson. Now, it remains to be seen if Viktor Hovland can redeem himself at the TPC Craig Ranch course.