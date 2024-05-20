“Huge Steph Curry Fan”: Cameron Brink Gifted Kanye West’s Daughter North West a Pair of Her Godbrother’s Sneakers

Mar 29, 2024; Portland, OR, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink (22) celebrates after scoring a three point shot during the first half against NC State Wolfpack in the semifinals of the Portland Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Brink recently played her WNBA debut game with the Los Angeles Sparks at the star-studded Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West were among the most notable people in attendance. Even though it was a special day for Brink, she made it special for North as well. On the recent episode of ‘Podcast P with Paul George’, the Sparks star revealed that she gifted a special pair of shoes to the 10-year-old.

Brink said that she was flattered to have someone like Kim take time out of her schedule to watch the game. So, as a token of appreciation for Kim and North, the 22-year-old gave them her signed Sparks jersey. However, North received the best gift that evening.

The daughter of Kim and Kanye is a huge fan of Stephen Curry, who happens to be Brink’s god-brother. Since she was aware of her love for the Warriors superstar, the 22-year-old gifted her a pair of Steph’s shoes. She said,

“North is a sweetheart. I gave her a pair of shoes, I actually gave her a pair of Steph’s shoes, people don’t know that. Because she is a huge Steph fan. It was nice, Steph got her some shoes, and she was really happy. I gave her my jersey, I was like, sorry, this is not as cool.”

North is a huge fan of the sport and likes to play the game herself. So, even though Brink thinks her jersey wouldn’t be as special for her, North might feel differently.



The last few years have been golden for women’s basketball and women’s sports in general. The new batch of players, who entered the league, have brought a lot of star power. As a result, the WNBA is attracting major brand deals, viewership, and media attention. And Brink loves all of it.

Cameron Brink appreciates people taking an interest in the league

In her conversation with PG, Brink expressed that it’s great to see kids invested in the game at such a young age. This would mean that they’ll grow up as fans of the league and might even pursue it themselves.

She stated that the gap in dropout rate between girls and boys playing basketball was huge, but finally, things have started to change for the good. She said, “I think this is just great because you just keep seeing more and more girls that are participating.”

The 22-year-old also added that she thanked Kim for being so thoughtful and using her platform to shine a light on the league. Additionally, the entrepreneur is also involved with the business of the league as her brand SKIMS became the official underwear sponsor for the WNBA. Brink was one of the players in the promotional campaign for SKIMS and the only rookie on the project.