Watch: Bryson DeChambeau Attempts To Break Par With Budget Walmart Golf Set Under $120

Apr 14, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt on No. 7 during the final round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network

Bryson DeChambeau recently embraced a new and enjoyable golf challenge, showcasing his exceptional skills in a video posted on his YouTube channel. In this unique challenge, he played a round of golf using a set of Walmart junior clubs, which likely cost him under $120.

The LIV golfer played six holes in an attempt to break par, although he knew he would end up on even par. Surprisingly, by the end of his round, the golfer saw himself scoring an even par. He then mentioned how this junior golf set of four clubs bends more than a rope.

Lastly, the American professional golfer sought input from his fans by posting a pinned comment, asking for suggestions on which type of golf club they would like him to try next. It is worth mentioning that Bryson DeChambeau is quite active on his YouTube channel and is often seen posting difficult challenges. The golfer even shares his experiences and tips for junior golfers to follow and learn.

The one-time major winner is fond of trying unique golf equipment. For his first-ever win in the Saudi-backed league at the LIV Golf Greenbrier, he even brought a Krank Formula Fire LD, which is a unique driver, to the golf course, and was satisfied with its result.

Which Golf Equipment Does Bryson DeChambeau Currently Have in His Bag?

Bryson DeChambeau employs a diverse array of golf equipment spanning different brands. This includes equipment from Krank, TaylorMade, Avoda, Ping, and Titleist.

For his driver, the 30-year-old golfer has opted for a Krank Formula Fire, and he also includes a TaylorMade BRNR Mini driver. For his wedges, he uses the Ping Glide 4.0.

Below is the detailed list of equipment that DeChambeau uses:

Driver: Krank Formula Fire (6°)

Mini Driver: TaylorMade BRNR Mini driver (11.5° set at 10°)

5-wood: Krank Formula Fire (13°)

Irons: Avoda Prototype (5-iron to pitching wedge)

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (45°, 50°, 56°, 60°)

Putter: SIK Pro C-Series Armlock/ LA Golf proto

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash

DeChambeau has recorded five top-10 finishes in the last five events with this equipment, including his T6 spot at the Masters tournament. Aptly known as ‘The Scientist’ for experimenting with different techniques and tools in the game, DeChambeau never fails to surprise anyone with his well-researched antics.