WATCH: PGA Tour Players Answer Burning Questions About Tiger Woods Ahead Of The Documentary Release – Chasing Tiger

There is probably no doubt that what Tiger Woods achieved in his career is absolute greatness. His PGA Tour peers felt the same when they were interviewed before the release of his documentary titled ‘Chasing Tiger’. A few of the pro golfers were put in a test with some trivia about the 15-time major champion.

Here’s the video of the PGA Tour players answering questions about Woods:

Let’s take a closer look at all the trivia about Woods that was answered by the players before the release of ‘Chasing Tiger’:

Woods Scored Just One Round Higher Than 73 In 2000 Season

The first question in the video was asked to Sepp Straka on the number of rounds the 15-time major champion scored higher than 73 in the entire 2000 season. Although the Austrian did answer, it was wrong. He predicted it to be ‘two’, however, Woods shot only ‘one’ round higher than 73.

Tiger Woods Spent More Time As World No. 1 Than Michael Jordan

Tony Finau, Nick Hardy, and Matt Fitzpatrick were asked if Woods has spent more time as World No. 1 than Jordan’s career with the Chicago Bulls. All three golfers felt that Jordan spent more time. However, Finau was the closest one to answer that time that the GOAT golfer spent on the top of the World. The 15-time major champion spent 13 years and 5 weeks while MJ spent 12 years and 28 weeks.

Woods Won 95.7 Percent Of Tournaments After Leading First 54-Holes

Erik Van Rooyen and Ben An were asked what percentage of the tournament the American golfer won after being an outright 54-hole leader. While the South African pro said it was 97 percent, the South Korean guessed it to be 98 percent. However, Tiger Woods had won 95.7 percent of the tournaments. He had won 44 out of the 46 tournaments when he was the 54-hole leader in his career.

Woods Won 46 Titles In His 20s

Jason Day and Adam Hadwin were asked how many wins the GOAT golfer won during his 20s. While Day said it was around 35, Hadwin guessed it to be around 40. However, they were both wrong as the 48-year-old golfer won 46 tournaments in his 20s.

Woods Has Top Six Scoring Averages On The PGA Tour

Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth were informed that Scottie Scheffler had a 68.63 Scoring Average in the 2022-23 season which is seventh best on the Tour. They were asked to name the golfers who held the top six spots. They both answered it correctly as Woods held all the six spots on the list.

Since he entered the professional golf circuit, Tiger Woods has been a dominant force on golf courses across the globe. His 82 PGA Tour titles including 15 major championships do portray the same story. It is quite unsure if any of the golfers in the present time can reach the stature that he has achieved through his incredible career.