Report: Rory McIlroy Allegedly Offered A $850 Million Contract By LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has been the biggest spokesperson against LIV Golf since its inception. However, at the turn of 2024, he made a U-turn and instead of criticizing the league, he started being vocal about its importance. Recently, reports have claimed that he has been offered a whopping $850 million contract to make a switch to the Saudi-backed league.

Advertisement

Earlier in the beginning of 2024, McIlroy admitted that he was a bit judgemental towards the LIV Golf league. This led to fans and experts speculating that he might make a move to the cash-rich league. Soon after that, his former agent Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler too claimed that the Northern Irishman might leave the PGA Tour.

As per the report by City A.M., two of their sources have claimed that LIV Golf has offered Rory Mcllory a massive sum of $850 million. Apart from being the league’s most expensive target, the Northern Irishman has also received an offer of an equity of 2 percent in the cash-rich league.

Advertisement

Well, there have been no comments from either the LIV Golf league or Rory McIlroy’s team about the alleged offer. However, if the Northern Irishman does make a move, it is quite unsure which team he would join. Especially, with all the 13 teams’ roster being completely packed, he might get one of the two wildcard spots.

Rory McIlroy is currently named in the PGA Tour’s next event – the RBC Heritage. But things can change going forward and he might withdraw from the event. As of now, all we can do is wait and see if the reports are true and if the four-time major winner is really making a move to LIV Golf.

Greg Norman Was Following Rory McIlroy At The 2024 Masters

I was not just the thirteen LIV Golf members who were present at Augusta National competing for the title last week. LIV CEO Greg Norman was also in attendance but behind the ropes. The tw0-time major champion got his ticket to the 2024 Masters via the secondary market, and was present there for three days from Wednesday to Friday. However, in his recent Instagram post, he did claim that the visit was solely to enjoy the game, but ‘the Shark’ is a Shark after all.

But according to No Laying Up Podcast’s Chris Solomon, something bizarre was going on behind the scenes. He revealed that somebody told him that Greg Norman was “being really awkward” with the Rory McIlroy at Augusta National.

“I had somebody come up and tell me yesterday, he’s like, so Norman like was out there like being really awkward with Rory at the practice round yesterday, like walking up to him, on five like on the ropes. Like trying to get his attention. Almost like being really weird.”

Advertisement

Chris Soloman added that Greg Norman was trying really hard to grab some attention from Rory McIlroy.

“Sure enough, I show up on five and there’s the Shark just like hanging out there on the ropes like almost desperately trying to get Rory’s attention. He is turned around talking to people but as soon as Rory walks up he like is looking at him and staring at him awkwardly.”

Now, with the reports of LIV Golf offering a $850 million contract to Rory McIlroy being circulated, was that the reason behind Greg Norman’s visit at the 2024 Masters? Nobody really knows! Everything will be clear in the coming days. Until then, all we can do is wait and watch.