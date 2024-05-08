UFC Star Finds $200,000 ‘Not Fair’ for Showdown Against ‘Beast’ Mike Perry in BKFC

Former UFC star Mike Perry has become a force to be reckoned with in Bare Knuckle Boxing. The former welterweight star parted ways with the UFC and joined BKFC in 2022. He left the UFC on the back of four losses in his last five fights but is yet to taste defeat as a bare-knuckle fighter. This prompted current UFC fighter Renato Moicano to state that a sum of $200,000 is not enough to face someone like Perry in BKFC.

In a recent episode of the ‘Money Moicano’ podcast, Renato Moicano was joined by Gilbert Burns. The two men dissected the MMA landscape and shared their thoughts on the biggest topics dominating the sport at the minute. Soon, the conversation turned to Perry and his successful BKFC career to which Moicano said,

“I think $200,000 to fight Perry in bare knuckle not fair brother. Mike Perry is a beast. I think if there is a sport for Mike Perry, its bare knuckle. He was made for it. It’s going to be very hard. He beat Rockhold, he beat MVP. Mike Perry is jut made for Bare knuckle.”



$200,000 is the amount Thiago Alves got for facing Mike Perry recently. A guest on the podcast asked Moicano why he thinks Perry is so successful at BKFC. He replied saying that it’s because the sport is for savages.

The 34-year-old further stated that boxing uses a lot of techniques where defense is key and shots can be blocked using gloves. On the other hand, bare-knuckle fighting is a sport where the fighters try to kill each other, and this is why Mike Perry has excelled at it.

Well, apart from Mike Perry’s incredible performances, the BKFC does share another connection with the UFC as Conor McGregor recently became a stakeholder in the promotion.

Conor McGregor joins Mike Perry on wild Bare Knuckle Fighting ride

Conor McGregor has slowly built a vast business empire for himself. With most of his brands finding success in the market, the Irishman has now dipped his toe into bare-knuckle boxing. Prior to a recent event, McGregor was revealed as a new investor and stakeholder of the BKFC. Triller will remain the majority shareholder of the promotion, while McGregor Sports and Entertainment enters as a part owner.



In a video shared on social media, McGregor expressed his excitement to join a fast-growing business. Meanwhile, the BKFC is hoping that McGregor’s involvement will help them attract a bigger audience and unlock new markets worldwide. Well, with the kind of fame that McGregor commands, such a growth is entirely possible.