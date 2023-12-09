Why The Golf Ball RollBack Still Remains a Topic of Concern and Confusion in the Golf Community

The announcement from the USGA and R&A addressing the increasing distance of golf balls has sparked more questions than answers. The option of bifurcation was provided, but elite and professional golfers highly condemned it. Moreover, the manufacturers stood against it. Thus, as a solution to everything, both professional and recreational golf will be affected by this policy. The new balls will be used by pros in 2028, and amateurs won’t use them until 2030.

Elite golfers will see a reduction of 15 yards of distance, while recreational golfers will see a reduction of up to 5 yards based on their swing. But still, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered. We’ve attempted to address these issues!

Will This Rollback Spike the Price of Golf Balls?

Golfers pay higher prices for balls that travel far, but what happens to newly tested balls that don’t travel that far? Will it cost more or less for the golfer? The R&D of all golf manufacturing companies will invest extra to create these balls; hence, it is highly likely that prices will rise. But will a golfer be happy to pay more for a golf ball that performs less? This is a highly debatable issue currently.

Is the New Ball Going to Perform Okay?

When a golfer hits a ball hard, it spins more and reaches a greater distance. The golfers might try to control the swing so that they can reach the needed distance and also abide by the rollback policy. It will be erratic, but it will be a spectacle for the audience.

Will the Regal Tours Follow this Golf Ball Rollback?

When the golf governing bodies launched the Model Local Rule to have slower balls, it was dismissed by the tours, stating, “not in the best interest of the game”.

This universal rollback was also not favored by the PGA Tour. They stated, “We believe a more moderate adjustment is appropriate.” Seemingly, the PGA Tour has not agreed with the announcement.

How Will This Affect Players and Their Golf Clubs?

The longest hitters will have a reduction of 13–15 yards, but what happens to an average hitter? The announcement said that LPGA and female golfers will see a reduction of 7 yards at maximum. Hence, for amateurs, the reduction will be merely negligible. Rory McIlroy stated the same: “will make no difference to the average golfer.”

How do I Designate These Conforming Balls?

Recognizing new balls will be difficult, and those against it will be unlikely to use them on the tee. The balls need to have a universal marking to be noticed.

When Will These Rollback Balls Be On the Market?

Amateurs are supposed to use it in 2030, but professionals should use it by 2028. Hence, if the balls are out on the market earlier, it could be good for the amateurs to get accustomed to them.

Which Ball Will Continue to Conform?

The governing bodies stated,

“A significant portion of golf ball models that are currently in the market – and more than 30 per cent of all golf ball models submitted for conformance across the game – are expected to remain conforming after these changes are applied.”

If somebody uses a softball, it wouldn’t make much difference. Given the complexities associated with the rules, there will be more questions lining up, but only time will tell how things proceed going forward.