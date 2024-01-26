What Happened To Anthony Kim’s Insurance Policy?

Mar 18, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Anthony Kim hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Kim’s rumors of making a comeback in professional golf are one of the most talked about things in the golf world. However, his return seems way more difficult than it looks. Back in 2012, when he stuck a career-ending injury, reports suggested that he would earn a whopping sum between $10 million and $20 million as insurance money. However, if he returned to the professional golf circuit, he must return most or possibly the whole amount back.

Advertisement

Back in 2014, an article appeared in Sports Illustrated. Alan Shipnuck stated that a source said that Kim would earn something close to $20 million as insurance money if he retired before the age of 29. He added that the source stated that the golfer said that if he made just a swing on the PGA Tour, his insurance would become void. Shipnuck added,

“He’s trying to weigh the risk of coming back. The way he’s phrased it to me is, ‘If I take one swing on Tour, the policy is voided.'”

Advertisement

What Will Anthony Kim Have to Do If He Returns To Professional Golf?

After a 12-year break, multiple reports suggest that the 38-year-old American will be making his comeback either on the PGA Tour or LIV Golf. But if he returns to professional golf, he will have to repay all the money he has taken as insurance money.

Anthony Kim is allegedly in talks with both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. It is expected that the golfer would receive exactly the same amount as the signing fee from the Saudi-backed league to join them. So, it would be easier for him to repay the insurance money and play on the professional golf circuit.

Many experts feel that Anthony Kim should join the Saudi-funded league. His connection with younger audiences back between 2008 and 2010 was surreal. Even golf journalist, Dan Rapaport, shared a post on X stating that LIV Golf would be the best way for him to make a return to professional golf.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Daniel_Rapaport/status/1750683821903864040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 2008 US Ryder Cup team star rose as high as sixth in the Official World Golf Rankings back in 2008. His return to the game of golf will surely excite fans. Now, only time can tell whether Anthony Kim will be making a return or not.