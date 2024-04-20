Top 10 Notable Golfers To Miss The Cut At The 2024 LPGA Chevron Championship

Apr 20, 2024; The Woodlands, Texas, USA; Nelly Korda (USA) drives off the third tee during the third round of The Chevron Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 LPGA Chevron Championship is currently underway and as many as 73 players have advanced to the weekend rounds. Atthaya Thitikul and Jin Hee Im are sharing a tie for the lead after 36 holes, with a total score of 8 under par. Nelly Korda, on the other hand, is one stroke behind in the solo third position.

The defending champion, Lilia Vu withdrew from the tournament on the first day of the major citing back injury. However, some talented golfers attempted to qualify for the weekend rounds but fell short of making the cut. Let’s look at 10 such entities who made an early exit from the event.

1. Lexi Thompson

Coming strong with a T3 finish at the Ford Championship, Lexi Thompson failed to show her best form. The American golfer struggled with six bogeys and a double bogey against two birdies in her first round, finishing at 6 over par.

Then, she ended at 2 over par with three bogeys and one birdie on day two. Her total score of 8 over par led to her elimination from the competition after missing the second cut of the season.

2. Jin Young Ko

Jin Young Ko also had a poor showing at the Chevron Championship. The South Korean professional golfer was playing her third event of the season, but couldn’t make it to the weekend rounds. She started her first round and quickly suffered a double bogey on hole 12. In total, Ko recorded four bogeys, one double bogey, and two birdies.

Ko’s second round was quite decent. She even secured 1 under-par score as she earned three birdies against two bogeys. By the end of the tournament, she was 3 over par and missed the cut.

3. Celine Boutier

Celine Boutier participated in seven events this season making the cut in all of them. She was also the runner-up at the HSBC Women’s World Championship. However, her form at the Chevron Championship was quite poor as she ended the event with a total of 4 over par.

4. Patty Tavatanakit

Patty Tavatanakit recently clinched her second LPGA Tour title at the Honda LPGA Thailand. Henceforth, a strong form was expected by the 24-year-old golfer at the season’s first major. However, her performance on the first day made her end the round at 5 over par.

Meanwhile, the Thai professional golfer’s second round saw her conclude at 1 under par. She missed the cut with a total score of 4 over par.

5. Leona Maguire

Leona Maguire was in the headlines for her runner-up position at the T-Mobile Match Play. Her amazing form, on the contrary, didn’t continue at the Club at Carlton Woods.

She was on equal par on day one but missed the cut by the end of the second round. The Irish professional golfer carded six bogeys and two birdies which made her end the round at 4 over par.

6. Danielle Kang

Danielle Kang was another golfer who failed to reach the 2-over par cutline at the LPGA major. The American professional golfer first earned a 2 over par score on her opening round. With three double bogeys, three bogeys, and four birdies, Kang ended the second round on 7 over par and missed the cut with a total score of 9 over par.

7. Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee, who had a great outing at the start of the season with a T4 at Blue Bay LPGA, failed to shine in the tournament. Although the 2022 US Women’s Open secured two back-to-back birdies in the beginning, she later failed to earn more birdies. Instead, she suffered four bogeys to settle on 2 over par.

Lee’s second round also ended up being poor. She carded four bogeys, one double bogey, and one birdie to end the round at 5 over par. Her total score of 7 over par made her out of the $7,900,000 prize pool.

8. Alison Lee

After ending the 2023 season with back-to-back T2 finishes in three events, Lee performed her best at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship with a T3 finish. She, however, missed the first cut of the season with the major.

Her first round made her suffer seven bogeys, while she earned one birdie. Lee’s second round, on the other hand, made her secure six birdies against four bogeys. Altogether, she had a total score of 4 over par by the end of her second round.

9. Angela Stanford

Angela Stanford’s 2024 season has been abysmal so far. She got a sponsor exemption to participate in the Chevron Championship, but she failed to earn sufficient birdies in the first two rounds.

Stanford’s first round concluded with 2 over par. Her second round saw her finish with 1 over par. She ended the event missing her third cut of the season with a total of 3 over par.

10. So Yeon Ryu

So Yeon Ryu was in the field only to perform for the last time before retiring, but her performance led to an early exit from the golf course.

The South Korean professional golfer faced defeat on the very first day, scoring 5 over par. She then finished her second round with 2 over par. This made her miss the cut with a total of 7 over par.

Although these golfers won’t be in the field for Chevron’s weekend rounds, it’s still worth watching the event, thanks to the lists of talented golfers including Nelly Korda who made the cut. With two more rounds left, it would be intriguing to see how the event will conclude and which golfer will be snatching the first major title of the season.