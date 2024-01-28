What Nick Dunlap Will Lose By Turning Pro On The PGA Tour?

Nick Dunlap took the entire golfing fraternity by storm after he won The American Express 2024 as an amateur golfer. He became the eighth amateur player ever to record a victory on the PGA Tour and was only second after Phil Mickelson in the last 33 years. However, the NCAA rules restricted him from taking the winner’s prize money paycheck worth $1.512 million.

The 20-year-old American golfer recently decided to forfeit his amateur status and become professional. He will be making his pro debut in February with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. However, his decision has brought multiple drawbacks such as his ineligibility to defend his US Amateur Title in 2024.

Another loss that Nick Dunlap has to bear is losing his place on the University of Alabama golf team. Since he has turned pro and joined the PGA Tour, he will no longer be eligible to play collegiate-level golf. The 20-year-old golfer will also lose his college sponsorships which means he will have to pay for his travel and accommodations whenever he participates in any of the tournaments.

He is also most likely to lose his US Amateur 2023 winner’s exemption for the Open Championship 2024. However, the R&A has still not made any announcements regarding the same.

What Benefits Will Nick Dunlap Recieve After Turning Pro On The PGA Tour?

The 20-year-old American golfer’s decision to forgo his amateur card may have brought multiple limitations, but, that does not mean he will not receive any benefits. His decision to turn pro came after he won The American Express which means he will receive all the exemptions a PGA Tour winner gets.

Nick Dunlap can now play on the PGA Tour until 2026. He is also exempted from participating in all the 2024 season’s signature events on the Tour. Also, he will receive direct invitations to the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship in 2024.

The Alabama-born golfer was already exempted from the US Open 2024 because he won the US Amateur 2023. Since USGA allows the winner to participate in the tournament even if he turns pro, Dunlap is certain to receive an invitation to the 2024 edition.

Nick Dunlap will also be invited to the 2024 Players Championship. Apart from tournament invitations, he will also earn FedEx Cup points from the very next tournament that he plays as a professional. This means he will receive points at the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Meanwhile, this may not seem to be as any benefit for Dunlap but he has ended his amateur career on a very high note. He gave up his amateur card while he was at the top of the World Golf Amateur Rankings.

Nick Dunlap may have lost college sponsorships, but, it is likely to say that many top brands would be eyeing him for endorsement deals. He already has sponsorship deals with Taylor Made and Adidas, and who knows Nike and Titleist may join him soon.