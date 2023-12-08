Rory McIlroy Believes Ryder Cup Needs to Revisit its Rules After Jon Rahm Joins LIV Golf

Jon Rahm‘s Ryder Cup chances have been tossed into a pot of concern after his switch to LIV Golf on Thursday. Yet Rory McIlroy is confident that the Spaniard will be at Bethpage for the Ryder Cup in 2025. Previously, European golfers who switched to LIV Golf had to forfeit their membership and chance to play in the Ryder Cup. Henrik Stenson was no longer the Ryder Cup captain after joining LIV.

Advertisement

But Rahm will be allowed to play in the Ryder Cup team, as he still retains his membership. Now that these speculations are underway, Rory McIlroy has expressed his thoughts about the need for Ryder Cup rules to be rewritten following Rahm’s departure.

Rory McIlroy Suggests Ryder Cup Rules be Revamped for Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy addressed the matter of Jon Rahm’s move following the two-time major winner’s announcement on Thursday.

Advertisement

“It’s hard to sit here and criticise Jon because of what a great player he is and the experiences I have had with him, but all I will say is I’ll be disappointed not to play against him more regularly in the future”

Then he continued to talk about Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup chances.

“Jon is going to be in Bethpage in 2025 so, because of this decision, the European Tour are going to have to rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility like, absolutely, there’s no question about that. I will certainly want Jon Rahm on the next Ryder Cup team.”

Rory and Rahm are very close after playing together at the Ryder Cup for three editions. “I have nothing but good things to say about Jon. I respect the hell out of him as a golfer,” said McIlroy.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jamiecweir/status/1732915200246923715?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Rory further addresses Rahm’s excuse for the defection, which is his family. Hence, the four-time major winner backed Rahm and said that he shouldn’t be judged for being a family man, and one should respect his decision. Rory also talked about how the signing of the merger compelled some golfers to make a switch from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf. Anyway, these golfers have lost faith in the tour’s policies because the $3 billion June agreement was carried out in the shade.

McIlroy’s assertion in favor of a LIV defector has come out days after voicing his assistance with the rollback policy. Rory McIlroy didn’t support or miss other LIV defectors in the Ryder Cup, but he asserted that he’d certainly miss Rahm.

“Which is very true… we didn’t NEED any of the others in Rome and we didn’t miss them. We’d certainly miss and need Jon at Bethpage.”

LIV Golf’s biggest critic being in favor of a LIV golfer might indicate Rahm being the peace treaty between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in the near future. What transpires going forward remains uncertain. But one thing is sure: this move is a huge setback for the PGA Tour, and consequently, a promising lead for the Saudi-backed series going forward.