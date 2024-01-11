When Tiger Woods Challenged Riggs To a Long-Drive Contest And Came Out Victorious

Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles after a reporter asks about his son Charlie following a pro-am round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods challenged the Barstool guy, Riggs, and beat him fair and square, even though he played on his knees. It was a dream-come-true moment and the ForePlay Podcast referred to it as “the greatest moment in Fore Play history.” The crew felt grateful to have filmed Tiger Woods.

“We finally filmed a video with Tiger Woods and it went better than anyone could have imagined. We’ve never been more proud to be a part of Team TaylorMade and know this is just the beginning with the Big Cat.”

The clip was 18 minutes long and garnered plenty of views. The popularity of it spiked due to Woods’ uncanny position in the long-drive contest. The match was easy for the Hall of Famer and he won it on his knees. As Woods appeared in his red t-shirt, a triumph was guaranteed. As the sight came to the notice of fans, they flocked to the comments section laden with excitement.

Fans React As Tiger Woods Wins a Match From a Weird Position

Golf enthusiasts and fans alike were mesmerised by Woods’ video of taking a shot on his knees, and wrote their comments about it.

A fan thinks that Tiger Woods was enjoying golf with the Barstool guys and his behaviour reflects that.

A fan was inquisitive about how far the event went and was willing to know the rest of it.

A fan pointed out that this was a dream-come-true moment for the barstool guys

A follower thought there was someone who does this shot once a year

A cybercitizen took a jab at Woods asking him to drive his car properly.

Woods was last seen playing at the PNC Championship last year, where he finished at T5 with his son. His next stop will be the Genesis Invitational this year, an event hosted by Woods himself. With the golf legend slowly recovering, there’s a possibility of clinching a triumph.