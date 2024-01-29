How Much Did American Golfer Nelly Korda Win at the LPGA Drive On Championship? Complete Breakdown of the Prize Money
Suchita Chakraborty
Published
Nelly Korda has defined the phrase “there’s no place like home” in her way by winning the LPGA Drive-On Championship, which was taking place fifteen minutes away from the house her parents live in. She won a hefty paycheck of $262,500. This made her take her career earnings to an amount of $9,223,989.
Korda’s eagle putt took her into a playoff round against Lydia Ko, which the Nike girl won in style.
Moreover, her double bogey on hole 15 made Nelly Korda feel like she almost lost the game. “I thought I completely lost it”. But having an eagle and birdie on holes 17 and 18 helped her way into the playoff, where she triumphed. After winning the award, she feels indebted to the home support.
“Being in my hometown and having the hometown support was incredible. I didn’t think this many people would show up.”
But how much did other golfers earn? Here’s a breakdown of that!
Breakdown of the prize money payout at the LPGA Drive-On Championship
|Pos.
|Golfer
|Score
|Money
|1
|Nelly Korda
|-11
|$262,500
|2
|Lydia Ko
|-11
|$163,689
|3
|Megan Khang
|-8
|$118,745
|T4
|Lucy Li
|-7
|$82,897
|T4
|Ayaka Furue
|-7
|$82,897
|T6
|Auston Kim
|-6
|$55,564
|T6
|Xiyu Lin
|-6
|$55,564
|8
|Mone Inami
|-5
|$44,362
|T9
|Andrea Lee
|-4
|$35,287
|T9
|Cheyenne Knight
|-4
|$35,287
|T9
|Nasa Hataoka
|-4
|$35,287
|T9
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-4
|$35,287
|T13
|Lindy Duncan
|-3
|$27,662
|T13
|Gemma Dryburgh
|-3
|$27,662
|T13
|Sei Young Kim
|-3
|$27,662
|T16
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-2
|$21,585
|T16
|Xiaowen Yin
|-2
|$21,585
|T16
|Celine Boutier
|-2
|$21,585
|T16
|So Mi Lee
|-2
|$21,585
|T16
|Brooke Henderson
|-2
|$21,585
|T16
|Lexi Thompson
|-2
|$21,585
|T16
|Robyn Choi
|-2
|$21,585
|T23
|Olivia Cowan
|-1
|$16,199
|T23
|Allisen Corpuz
|-1
|$16,199
|T23
|Linn Grant
|-1
|$16,199
|T23
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-1
|$16,199
|T23
|Lauren Coughlin
|-1
|$16,199
|T23
|A Lim Kim
|-1
|$16,199
|T23
|Yealimi Noh
|-1
|$16,199
|T23
|Ruoning Yin
|-1
|$16,199
|31
|Leona Maguire
|E
|$13,532
|T32
|Isabella Fierro
|1
|$12,457
|T32
|Mao Saigo
|1
|$12,457
|T32
|Marina Alex
|1
|$12,457
|T35
|Yu Jin Sung
|2
|$10,165
|T35
|Azahara Munoz
|2
|$10,165
|T35
|Hae Ran Ryu
|2
|$10,165
|T35
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|2
|$10,165
|T35
|Yu Liu
|2
|$10,165
|T35
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|2
|$10,165
|T35
|Mi Hyang Lee
|2
|$10,165
|T42
|Patty Tavatanakit
|3
|$7,656
|T42
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|3
|$7,656
|T42
|Aline Krauter
|3
|$7,656
|T42
|Pernilla Lindberg
|3
|$7,656
|T42
|Gurleen Kaur
|3
|$7,656
|T42
|Albane Valenzuela
|3
|$7,656
|T42
|Madelene Sagstrom
|3
|$7,656
|T49
|Lauren Hartlage
|4
|$6,019
|T49
|Mel Reid
|4
|$6,019
|T49
|Stephanie Meadow
|4
|$6,019
|T49
|Nataliya Guseva
|4
|$6,019
|T49
|Yan Liu
|4
|$6,019
|T49
|Arpichaya Yubol
|4
|$6,019
|T55
|Lilia Vu
|5
|$5,287
|T55
|Ally Ewing
|5
|$5,287
|T57
|Malia Nam
|6
|$4,750
|T57
|Hyo Joon Jang
|6
|$4,750
|T57
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|6
|$4,750
|T57
|Maja Stark
|6
|$4,750
|T61
|Brittany Lincicome
|7
|$4,347
|T61
|Frida Kinhult
|7
|$4,347
|T63
|Jennifer Kupcho
|8
|$4,168
|T63
|In Gee Chun
|8
|$4,168
|65
|Esther Henseleit
|10
|$4,032
|66
|Minji Kang
|11
|$3,943
|WD
|Georgia Hall
|$3,809
|WD
|Gaby Lopez
|$3,809
Thus, this is the entire breakdown of the purse. Lydia Ko, who stood second on the leaderboard, bagged $ 163,689. Gaby Lopez, who stood last, took home $3,809.
