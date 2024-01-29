HomeSearch

How Much Did American Golfer Nelly Korda Win at the LPGA Drive On Championship? Complete Breakdown of the Prize Money

Suchita Chakraborty
|Published

How Much Did American Golfer Nelly Korda Win at the LPGA Drive On Championship? Complete Breakdown of the Prize Money

Bradenton’s Nelly Korda reacts after sinking winning the putt and defeats Lydia Ko, off camera, in a sudden-death playoff to capture LPGA Drive On Championship at Bradenton’s Country Club on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE

Nelly Korda has defined the phrase “there’s no place like home” in her way by winning the LPGA Drive-On Championship, which was taking place fifteen minutes away from the house her parents live in. She won a hefty paycheck of $262,500. This made her take her career earnings to an amount of $9,223,989.

Korda’s eagle putt took her into a playoff round against Lydia Ko, which the Nike girl won in style. 

Moreover, her double bogey on hole 15 made Nelly Korda feel like she almost lost the game. “I thought I completely lost it”. But having an eagle and birdie on holes 17 and 18 helped her way into the playoff, where she triumphed. After winning the award, she feels indebted to the home support. 

“Being in my hometown and having the hometown support was incredible. I didn’t think this many people would show up.”

But how much did other golfers earn? Here’s a breakdown of that!

Breakdown of the prize money payout at the LPGA Drive-On Championship

 

Pos.GolferScoreMoney
1Nelly Korda-11$262,500
2Lydia Ko-11$163,689
3Megan Khang-8$118,745
T4Lucy Li-7$82,897
T4Ayaka Furue-7$82,897
T6Auston Kim-6$55,564
T6Xiyu Lin-6$55,564
8Mone Inami-5$44,362
T9Andrea Lee-4$35,287
T9Cheyenne Knight-4$35,287
T9Nasa Hataoka-4$35,287
T9Jasmine Suwannapura-4$35,287
T13Lindy Duncan-3$27,662
T13Gemma Dryburgh-3$27,662
T13Sei Young Kim-3$27,662
T16Hye-Jin Choi-2$21,585
T16Xiaowen Yin-2$21,585
T16Celine Boutier-2$21,585
T16So Mi Lee-2$21,585
T16Brooke Henderson-2$21,585
T16Lexi Thompson-2$21,585
T16Robyn Choi-2$21,585
T23Olivia Cowan-1$16,199
T23Allisen Corpuz-1$16,199
T23Linn Grant-1$16,199
T23Nanna Koerstz Madsen-1$16,199
T23Lauren Coughlin-1$16,199
T23A Lim Kim-1$16,199
T23Yealimi Noh-1$16,199
T23Ruoning Yin-1$16,199
31Leona MaguireE$13,532
T32Isabella Fierro1$12,457
T32Mao Saigo1$12,457
T32Marina Alex1$12,457
T35Yu Jin Sung2$10,165
T35Azahara Munoz2$10,165
T35Hae Ran Ryu2$10,165
T35Wei-Ling Hsu2$10,165
T35Yu Liu2$10,165
T35Emily Kristine Pedersen2$10,165
T35Mi Hyang Lee2$10,165
T42Patty Tavatanakit3$7,656
T42Jodi Ewart Shadoff3$7,656
T42Aline Krauter3$7,656
T42Pernilla Lindberg3$7,656
T42Gurleen Kaur3$7,656
T42Albane Valenzuela3$7,656
T42Madelene Sagstrom3$7,656
T49Lauren Hartlage4$6,019
T49Mel Reid4$6,019
T49Stephanie Meadow4$6,019
T49Nataliya Guseva4$6,019
T49Yan Liu4$6,019
T49Arpichaya Yubol4$6,019
T55Lilia Vu5$5,287
T55Ally Ewing5$5,287
T57Malia Nam6$4,750
T57Hyo Joon Jang6$4,750
T57Chanettee Wannasaen6$4,750
T57Maja Stark6$4,750
T61Brittany Lincicome7$4,347
T61Frida Kinhult7$4,347
T63Jennifer Kupcho8$4,168
T63In Gee Chun8$4,168
65Esther Henseleit10$4,032
66Minji Kang11$3,943
WDGeorgia Hall$3,809
WDGaby Lopez$3,809

Thus, this is the entire breakdown of the purse. Lydia Ko, who stood second on the leaderboard, bagged $ 163,689. Gaby Lopez, who stood last, took home $3,809.

Share this article

About the author

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at The SportsRush. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Read more from Suchita Chakraborty