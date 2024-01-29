How Much Did American Golfer Nelly Korda Win at the LPGA Drive On Championship? Complete Breakdown of the Prize Money

Bradenton’s Nelly Korda reacts after sinking winning the putt and defeats Lydia Ko, off camera, in a sudden-death playoff to capture LPGA Drive On Championship at Bradenton’s Country Club on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE

Nelly Korda has defined the phrase “there’s no place like home” in her way by winning the LPGA Drive-On Championship, which was taking place fifteen minutes away from the house her parents live in. She won a hefty paycheck of $262,500. This made her take her career earnings to an amount of $9,223,989.

Korda’s eagle putt took her into a playoff round against Lydia Ko, which the Nike girl won in style.

Moreover, her double bogey on hole 15 made Nelly Korda feel like she almost lost the game. “I thought I completely lost it”. But having an eagle and birdie on holes 17 and 18 helped her way into the playoff, where she triumphed. After winning the award, she feels indebted to the home support.

“Being in my hometown and having the hometown support was incredible. I didn’t think this many people would show up.”

But how much did other golfers earn? Here’s a breakdown of that!

Breakdown of the prize money payout at the LPGA Drive-On Championship

Pos. Golfer Score Money 1 Nelly Korda -11 $262,500 2 Lydia Ko -11 $163,689 3 Megan Khang -8 $118,745 T4 Lucy Li -7 $82,897 T4 Ayaka Furue -7 $82,897 T6 Auston Kim -6 $55,564 T6 Xiyu Lin -6 $55,564 8 Mone Inami -5 $44,362 T9 Andrea Lee -4 $35,287 T9 Cheyenne Knight -4 $35,287 T9 Nasa Hataoka -4 $35,287 T9 Jasmine Suwannapura -4 $35,287 T13 Lindy Duncan -3 $27,662 T13 Gemma Dryburgh -3 $27,662 T13 Sei Young Kim -3 $27,662 T16 Hye-Jin Choi -2 $21,585 T16 Xiaowen Yin -2 $21,585 T16 Celine Boutier -2 $21,585 T16 So Mi Lee -2 $21,585 T16 Brooke Henderson -2 $21,585 T16 Lexi Thompson -2 $21,585 T16 Robyn Choi -2 $21,585 T23 Olivia Cowan -1 $16,199 T23 Allisen Corpuz -1 $16,199 T23 Linn Grant -1 $16,199 T23 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -1 $16,199 T23 Lauren Coughlin -1 $16,199 T23 A Lim Kim -1 $16,199 T23 Yealimi Noh -1 $16,199 T23 Ruoning Yin -1 $16,199 31 Leona Maguire E $13,532 T32 Isabella Fierro 1 $12,457 T32 Mao Saigo 1 $12,457 T32 Marina Alex 1 $12,457 T35 Yu Jin Sung 2 $10,165 T35 Azahara Munoz 2 $10,165 T35 Hae Ran Ryu 2 $10,165 T35 Wei-Ling Hsu 2 $10,165 T35 Yu Liu 2 $10,165 T35 Emily Kristine Pedersen 2 $10,165 T35 Mi Hyang Lee 2 $10,165 T42 Patty Tavatanakit 3 $7,656 T42 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 3 $7,656 T42 Aline Krauter 3 $7,656 T42 Pernilla Lindberg 3 $7,656 T42 Gurleen Kaur 3 $7,656 T42 Albane Valenzuela 3 $7,656 T42 Madelene Sagstrom 3 $7,656 T49 Lauren Hartlage 4 $6,019 T49 Mel Reid 4 $6,019 T49 Stephanie Meadow 4 $6,019 T49 Nataliya Guseva 4 $6,019 T49 Yan Liu 4 $6,019 T49 Arpichaya Yubol 4 $6,019 T55 Lilia Vu 5 $5,287 T55 Ally Ewing 5 $5,287 T57 Malia Nam 6 $4,750 T57 Hyo Joon Jang 6 $4,750 T57 Chanettee Wannasaen 6 $4,750 T57 Maja Stark 6 $4,750 T61 Brittany Lincicome 7 $4,347 T61 Frida Kinhult 7 $4,347 T63 Jennifer Kupcho 8 $4,168 T63 In Gee Chun 8 $4,168 65 Esther Henseleit 10 $4,032 66 Minji Kang 11 $3,943 WD Georgia Hall $3,809 WD Gaby Lopez $3,809

Thus, this is the entire breakdown of the purse. Lydia Ko, who stood second on the leaderboard, bagged $ 163,689. Gaby Lopez, who stood last, took home $3,809.