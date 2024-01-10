Rory McIlroy Envisions His ‘Dream’ Version Of the Future of Golf Ahead Of the Dubai Invitational

Aug 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy reacts to his putt on the third green during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy put forward his ideology about the future of golf in an interview session before the Dubai Invitational. There are bits and pieces of the negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf which are sometimes communicated to the players through mail. However, the ultimate edition of the framework won’t be public until March.

Advertisement

McIlroy is currently preparing for the DP World Tour’s Dubai Invitational and before the game tees off, he has drawn a picture of the future of elite golf. The golfer went on to explain his expectations from the sport going ahead.

Rory McIlroy Explains His Intentions About His Dream Version Of Golf

Rory McIlroy started off by talking about the locations of the PGA Tour events and said that they should be lavish enough for the big-shot golfers.

Advertisement

“If everything is on the table, venues have to be a big part of the consideration. We need to make sure the courses are worthy of the players who are going to be competing.”

McIlroy has been a tough is his criticims of the Saudi-backed league, but a few weeks ago in a football podcast, he delineated how he’s been ‘too judgemental,’ and even went on to say that LIV exposed the ‘flaws in the system.’ McIlroy aspires for a tour that is a joint venture. It should be a world tour and he knows that that will help the game financially.

“My dream scenario is a world tour, with the proviso that corporate America has to remain a big part of it all. Saudi Arabia, too. That’s just basic economics.”

The 34-year-old also highlighted the revenue problem on the PGA Tour. He pointed out the fact that investors seek a bigger return and the tour’s revenue amounts to a whopping $2.3 billion. But the number has to go to 5 or 6. “They need to think internationally,” said the Irishman, suggesting an idea to evolve and come out of the shell.

The four-time major winner also stated that the national tournaments should get the pedestal in the game. According to him, the Australian Open should be made the fifth major. Going forward, he talked about the markets of other countries.

Advertisement

“The South African Open is another I’d have in the mix. Then you have places like Singapore and Hong Kong and Japan. What a market Japan represents. That would be another opportunity.”

He also wants golf to resemble the schedule of F1. The PGA Tour pro would like the roster to have four majors and 22 events with the top 70–100 golfers competing in these fields. He also highlighted the possibility of team competition.

McIlroy Suggests an IPL Team System For Golf

Rory McIlroy thinks that LIV’s team system is an effect of the IPL. He aims to promote this system in golf as a whole.

“If it is done like the IPL cricket model, team competition has a chance in golf.”

McIlroy thinks that there’s a problem with the format of LIV Golf. He advises the league to focus on team golf and research more about it to make it useful. He also thinks that the schedule of LIV could be tweaked to include four events during the fall and four during the spring.

With the player directors striving hard to reach an agreement, it is to be seen whether McIlroy’s ideal land of golf can be achieved or not. But the Irishman has spent sufficient years in the sport and has provided valuable insights into what he thinks the sport should aspire towards.