Waste Management Phoenix Open Chairman Unbothered By LIV Golf Las Vegas Clashing With The PGA Tour Tournament

After completing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour will travel to Arizona for the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open. The 2024 edition of the tournament is a bit different from previous years. This year, LIV Golf will be seen clashing with the tournament as they are set to travel to Las Vegas for their very first tournament in the city…the very same place where the NFL’s Super Bowl championship match is scheduled! However, as per the tournament’s chairman, George Thimsen, the tournament would remain unbothered.

Advertisement

George Thimsen gave an exclusive interview with Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. When asked if he was bothered due to clashing dates with the LIV Golf Las Vegas event, he straight away dismissed it by saying,

“Absolutely not…there’s nothing that touches — especially in golf but in a lot of sporting events — that touches what we do here.”

Advertisement

With the LIV Golf Las Vegas event finishing just a day before the NFL’s League Championship, it is speculated that a lot of sports fans may travel to Las Vegas to enjoy both golf and American football. So, it can certainly affect the Waste Management Phoenix Open this year. However, only time will tell if it really affects the PGA Tour event or not.

Why Is Waste Management Still An Exciting Tournament Despite Lesser Prize Purse Compared to The 2023 Edition?

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is known for two things. The first is its party-like atmosphere at the TPC Scottsdale, and the second is that it concludes just before the Super Bowl. So, technically, it is one of the most exciting sporting weekends in the US.

Last year, the Waste Management Phoenix Open was one of the signature events, so, it had a budget of $20 million. However, this year, it was replaced by AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, so, the prize purse was revised to be set at $8.8 million.

A lot of star players will enter the tournament alongside multiple celebrities participating in the Pro-Am events. Although the prize purse of the 2024 edition has been reduced compared to its predecessor, still five of the top 10 OWGR players are scheduled to participate in the event.

As per the tournament chairman, the players come back to play Waste Management Phoenix Open because of its history and their relationship with fans and the tournament.

Advertisement

“You’ve got some great players coming here and it’s really a testament to the community…And when we talk about (the motto), ‘We Are The People’s Open,’ the players come back because of the history and the relationship that they have with us, the tournament, and the fans here. And the fact that this is not like any other tournament.”

The Waste Management Phoenix Open starts on February 8 and will be a four-day tournament. It will have the same PGA Tour’s 72-hole stroke play format and will conclude on February 11. The field has a lot of star players, but, all eyes will be on the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. He will be back at TPC Scottsdale in hopes of securing his third consecutive title.