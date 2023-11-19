Who Will be Tiger Woods’ Caddie? Legend’s Return Triggers Surge in Applications From ‘Fans’

Apr 8, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods smiles after his shot after hitting from the no. 3 fairway during the second round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods‘ comeback news in the Hero World Challenge has created a significant amount of craze in the golf world. The legendary golfer announced on Saturday that he would be playing in the 20-man invite-only field in the Bahamas. Besides, this is his first tournament since April 2023, after he withdrew from the Masters Tournament right after making the cut due to significant aggravated plantar fasciitis after two rounds.

Now, as Tiger Woods returns to the greens after a period of recovery following his surgery, few fans have shown interest in caddying for the golfer in the upcoming tournament. They even tweeted about the same on social media.

Woods’ ‘Fans’ Pitch in for Caddying the Legend Following His Much-Awaited Return

The American retired golfer, Colt Knost, put in his chit to be the bagman for the 15-time major winner over the four-day event. He wrote on Twitter, “Hey @TigerWoods I’m available to caddie at The Hero.”

Knost was followed by Spanish golfer Pablo Larrazabal, who also expressed his inclination to carry Woods’ golf bag and support him throughout the game. “Hello @TigerWoods, I am actually available tomorrow o caddie for you at the #HeroWorldChallenge if you need an experience caddie. I am sure you have many offers so why not you consider mine. I should be fun. Let’s win again.”

The Hero World Challenge will take place over four days, from November 30 to December 3 in the Bahamas, and will follow a 72-hole format that has a cut system after 36 holes. Speaking of Tiger Woods’ caddies, the golf legend has had an array of bagmen throughout his career. Some saw him through his greatest achievements, and others left on a not-so-good note.

A History of Tiger Woods’ Caddies

The three names that come to mind are Mike Cowan (aka Fluff), Steve Williams, and Joe LaCava. Cowan was Woods’ first caddie when he first became a professional golfer. The duo won Tiger’s maiden major title, the 1997 Masters Tournament, and seven PGA Tour titles. They parted ways in 1999.

In 1999, when Woods was at his peak, he started working with Steve Williams. The duo is regarded as one of the most famous golfer-caddie pairs in the history of golf, having won 63 PGA Tour titles and had 13 major triumphs. The pair worked for 12 years until 2011, when Woods spotted Williams caddying Adam Scott during Woods’ hiatus from golf. The golf legend was initially ok with the setup, but later changed his mind and ended up firing Williams. Their outstanding relationship, thus, ended on a bitter note. Williams even wrote about his sorrows while caddying for Tiger Woods in a book called ‘Out of the Rough’.

After Williams came Joe LaCava, who helped Tiger make the greatest comeback in golf history with his last major win in the 2019 Masters Tournament. But later, news transpired of LaCava shifting to Patrick Cantlay’s bag, which also happened during Wood’s current break from professional golf.

As Tiger Woods makes a return now, he certainly needs a caddie. Thus, ‘applications’ are being sent by many willing to share the field with the GOAT. Only time will tell who his new caddie is.