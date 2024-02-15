Why Adam Scott Needed A Sponsor’s Exemption From Tiger Woods To Play At Riviera

Adam Scott had to ask for a favor from Tiger Woods to play at the Genesis Invitational. Scott won the event at the Riviera when he played it for the first time in 2005. That year, the event had to end over 36 holes due to rain, and had a Monday finish. Then recently, in 2020, he again triumphed in the event. Thus, with two wins in LA, the course suits Scott.

But this year, the golfer’s PGA Tour standing didn’t get him into the field of 71 players, and at last, he asked Woods if he could get Scott a sponsor’s invitation. Although Charley Hoffman was rejected by Woods in the past for the same reason, he won his way back in the field through a playoff round at Phoenix. As far as Scott’s resume is concerned, he has 7 top-ten finishes in 17 starts, which is a fitting qualification to put a plea to the host. Let’s see what Adam Scott thinks after getting the invitation!

Adam Scott Shares His Exaltation About The Genesis Invitational

Scott felt lucky and grateful to be invited to this field.

“I feel lucky that I’ve got one of them. If I didn’t, then, you know, I didn’t qualify. So that’s how it goes. I don’t expect to get invited to every tournament that I ask for either, but I am very happy to be here. Like I said, this is an event I look forward to very much. It’s my favorite track of the year and hopefully make the most of it.”

Scott’s last win at Riviera came with an 11-under score, where he was two strokes over Matt Kuchar. COVID broke down at a time when the player was in his best form and that is when he could win more.

“I think I was playing great at the time when I won, and I think I was top-10 kind of in the world and trending in a good direction. I spent a lot of time quarantining I think it was 16 or 18 weeks in the end through the COVID period, so that was probably detrimental.”

But finally, as he’s back in the event, he feels confident that he can make the most of it. Scott is in good form, he had a T8 finish at the WM Phoenix Open amidst the weather disruptions. Also, at the A&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he tied for the 20th. Thus, it is to see how Scott utilizes this chance at Riviera.