Why Did Bryson DeChambeau Have To Move the Masters Sign Amid The Masters Round?

Apr 13, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Bryson DeChambeau reacts to his putt on the 16th green during the third round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

Bryson DeChambeau was one of the LIV golfers who played well from the beginning of the Masters Tournament and also took the lead on Thursday and Friday. His astounding performance also enabled him to make the cut with Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, and other LIV golfers. But one thing that struck the curiosity of the golf community was him moving the Masters’ sign board during the game.

Advertisement

The incident took place on the 13th hole when Bryson DeChambeau shot into the pine trees. The right side misses off the tee on the 13th, and commonly, golfers attempt a third shot from the fairway. But DeChambeau didn’t want to lose his second shot and decided to shoot from the 14th, which was the adjacent fairway. But a sign board stood in his path and DeChambeau, being the resolver himself, lifted it on his shoulder, according to a report.

After the incident, DeChambeau said, laughing it off,

Advertisement

“Yeah, I picked up the signpost…was trying to direct people. Trying to get people to go to the restrooms or . . . I don’t know.”

But many were worried about his move and there was speculation regarding him breaking any rule. But Rule 15.2 states that a golfer can “remove a movable obstruction anywhere on or off the course and may do so in any way.” But that rule included things like bottles, broken tee, among few other things. And there is no mention about a signboard anywhere. So DeChambeau could’ve handled the situation better by consulting with the officials. This isn’t the first time a golfer has moved something on the course. During the Waste Management Open, Tiger Woods once moved a boulder, and it was subjected to heavy criticism.

Bryson DeChambeau’s decision to move the hurdle was no doubt a good choice, and the golfer’s performance in the Friday round even positioned him at the top of the leaderboard. But Saturday’s round dropped him to the fifth position on the leaderboard.

Bryson DeChambeau Slips Up From The Top After A Two-Day Reign

Bryson DeChambeau displayed marvelous form at the Masters Tournament from the beginning. He shot eight birdies and one bogey to finish at 7 under 65. In the second round, he carried his form and carded three birdies but the four unsuccessful bogeys landed his score at 73.

But, quite remarkably, Bryson retained his first position on the leaderboard on both days amid the worse weather conditions. Then, in the third round, he carded four birdies, but the five bogeys and one double bogey dropped his score to 3 over 75, and Scottie Scheffler took over the first place.

Advertisement

Right now, Scheffler leads the game with Max Homa and two others ahead of DeChambeau. And to clinch a green jacket, the LIV golfer has to take over all of them.