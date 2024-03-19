By Defending His Players Title And Creating History, Scottie Scheffler Plays Down Any Tiger Woods Comparisons

Scottie Scheffler has been compared to Tiger Woods quite often and the golfer has managed to play all of those comparisons down successfully after defended his Players Championship title this weekend. Scheffler became the first golfer to defend his Players Championship title. The golfer was one shot ahead of Wyndham Clark and others who tied for the second place. Before this triumph, the world no. 1 also enjoyed victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scheffler triumphed over Tyrrell Hatton on the same course with a five-shot dominance in the past. But this year, his score ended at 20-under, which was one shot more than Clark’s 19-under. His last round saw an eagle and six birdies landing his score at 64 in a bogey-free round.

Moreover, this was the 27-year-old golfer’s eighth victory in the last 25 months on the tour. Scheffler has been consistent throughout and had top-ten finishes in more than half of his starts in the past two years. He successfully retained his OWGR rank and is being compared to Woods lately.

Scottie Scheffler Feels Privileged To Be Compared With Tiger Woods

It is quite natural for a golfer to feel happy after being compared with Woods and such was the case with Scheffler.

“Anytime you can be compared to Tiger I think is really special, but, I mean, the guy stands alone I think in our game. He really does.”

Then, he went on to talk about his achievements so far and his upcoming goals on the golf schedule.

“This is my eighth tournament win now out here and I’ve tied him in Players Championships. Outside of that, I got 14 more majors and 70-some PGA Tour events to catch up. I think I’m going to stick to my routine and just continue to plot along, try and stay as even-keeled as I can.”

Scheffler also reflected upon how he idolizes Tiger Woods and how the legend has motivated him to come this far. He also admitted in the same interview that he has learned a lot from Woods and he’ll try to implement all of that.

Scottie has been very consistent even last year, which is why he received the Player Of The Year Award. Thus, it is to see how well the golfer performs in the upcoming major and if he manages to clinch a second major title.