‘I’ll Lick My Wounds And Right Back To It Next Week’: Xander Schauffele Hopes To Move On From His Players Loss By Focussing On Valspar

Jan 19, 2024; La Quinta, California, USA; Xander Schauffele watches his shot on the tenth tee during the second round of the The American Express golf tournament at PGA West Dye Stadium Cours. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Schauffele missed the Players Cup by one stroke and the scenario was quite disappointing. But Schauffele has displayed his sportsmanship and moved on from the heartbreak. His next target is the Valspar Championship taking place at Copperhead Course in Florida.

Schauffele was leading at TPC Sawgrass after 54 holes on Sunday, but in the end, a few bogeys landed him at 19-under to finish in second place. Moreover, Schauffele doesn’t have a ‘big’ PGA Tour win as of now, and that is eventually growing the golfer’s hunger for a trophy. Let’s see what he said reflecting on his performance in an interview.

Xander Schauffele Plans To Focus On Upcoming Events

Xander Schauffele plans to prioritize the upcoming events and leave past losses behind. Schauffele felt proud of his ball striking and understood that it was getting better as the event approached the showdown.

“I went to bed last night, it’s not exactly how I envisioned walking off the 18th green. I’ll lick my wounds and right back to it next week.”

He also explained how his father texted him to support him through the match hours. Schauffele was coached by his father, Stefan, as a kid. But as Xander grew up, the coaching duties were passed on and he was guided by Tiger Woods‘ coach Chris Como, and there’s a certain level of trust between them.

“I really trust him…I wouldn’t call myself a head case but I can be a little too technical at times. So he’s put me on a bit of a trickle in terms of information.”

Schauffele also used the coaching sessions and managed to reach the world no. 5 position in no time. He won seven PGA tour titles and an Olympic gold medal, and made 41 consecutive cuts in PGA Tour events. But Schauffele won’t settle for runner-up places and is focusing on getting back in the winner’s circle.

Xander Schauffele is next targeting the Valspar Championship by keeping his father’s motivational words in mind. He feels privileged to get to participate in the Copperhead event, where he played once before and this tournament will serve as a new start for him.