GTA Online Weekly Update March 23: 2x money on First and Last Dose missions

Last week, the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC came to its explosive conclusion with the Last Dose missions. The multi-part story DLC saw the return of Dr. Isiah Friedlander, Michael’s therapist from the GTA 5 story. What ensued was 5 missions of Acid filled chaos and carnage where players had to rescue LabRat from Friedlander.

Completing these missions also gave players a free electric hypercar that was added last week. Now that the dust has settled, Rockstar has released a fresh set of bonuses this week.

Everything new in GTA Online this week



No new vehicle this week

Podium Vehicle – Weeny Issi Sport

Prize Ride – Baller LWB Armored

Prize Ride Challenge – Place top 2 in LS Car Meet Races for 2 days in a row

Luxury Autos Showroom

RE-7B

Astron

Deluxe Motorsports Showroom

Eudora

Rebla GTS

Issi Classic

Streiter

Rapid GT Cabrio

Discounts

40% Off

Enus Deity ($1,107,000 or $830,250)

Rebla GTS ($705,000)

Sea Sparrow ($907,500)

35% off

Gauntlet Classic ($399,750 or $299,813)

30% Off

Brickade 6×6 ($1,015,000)

Acid Lab equipment

Taxi ($455,000 or $341,250)

RE-7B ($1,732,500)

Western Powersurge ($1,123,500)

Bonuses

2x GTA$ & RP

First & Last Dose Missions

G’s Caches

Stash Houses

Trap Door Adversary Mode

2x GTA$

Taxi Work

Street Dealers

2x supplies on Acid Lab restocks

1.5X Acid Production Speed

Unfortunately, no new car was added this week. This comes after the release of two cars last week with one being a 3 million dollar electric hypercar. The Last Dose missions continue to pay out 2x GTA$ and RP, but don’t seem to have Hard Mode unlocked just yet. Additionally, players who didn’t grab the Acid Lab until now can get a few handy discounts on upgrades.

The ending of the Last Dose missions also leaves the fate of Dr. Isiah Friedlander open, leading players to believe he may appear in future DLCs or even GTA 6.