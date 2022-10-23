GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheats for Nintendo Switch
Rockstar Games’ classic, GTA San Andreas, made its debut on Nintendo Switch recently and fans are looking for cheats.
As part of the Definitive Edition trilogy, San Andreas is probably the most iconic of the three titles. Released back in 2005, San Andreas has drawn a massive fan following, receiving two different editions in under two decades. The Nintendo Switch edition of the title is the newest addition, introducing it to a brand new audience.
With iconic cheats like flying cars, spawning a jetpack, and super punches, San Andreas is one of the most fun single-player experiences. Here are all the GTA San Andreas cheats for Nintendo Switch.
GTA San Andreas Nintendo Switch cheat codes
- $250,000, Full Health, and Full Armor: ZR, R, ZL, B, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
- Adrenaline: B, B, Y, ZR, ZL, B, DOWN, LEFT, B
- Aggressive Drivers: RIGHT, R, UP, UP, R, A, Y, R, ZL, RIGHT, DOWN, ZL
- All Cars Have NOS: LEFT, X, ZR, ZL, UP, Y, X, DOWN, A, L, ZL, ZL
- All Traffic is Black: A, L, UP, ZR, LEFT, B, ZR, ZL, LEFT, A
- All Traffic is Junk Cars: L, RIGHT, ZL, UP, B, ZL, L, R, ZR, ZL, ZL, ZL
- All Traffic is Pink: A, ZL, DOWN, L, LEFT, B, ZR, ZL, RIGHT, A
- All Traffic is Rural: X, LEFT, Y, R, UP, L, DOWN, ZL, B, ZL, ZL, ZL
- All Traffic is Sports Cars: RIGHT, ZR, UP, L, L, LEFT, ZR, ZL, ZR, ZR
- Always 21:00 With Orange Sky: LEFT, LEFT, L, ZR, RIGHT, X, Y, ZL, L, Y
- Always Midnight: Y, ZL, ZR, RIGHT, B, UP, ZL, LEFT, LEFT
- Beach Party: UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, Y, A, ZL, ZR, X, DOWN
- Super Bicycle Bunny Hops: X, Y, A, A, Y, A, A, ZL, L, L, ZR, R
- Carnival: X, X, ZL, X, Y, A, Y, DOWN, A
- Drive on Water: RIGHT, R, A, ZR, L, Y, ZR, R
- Cars Float Away When Hit: Y, R, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, DOWN, LEFT, LEFT, L, Y
- Never Hungry: Y, L, ZR, X, UP, Y, L, UP, B
- Cloudy: L, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, Y, LEFT, R, Y, B, ZR, ZL, ZL
- Destroy All Cars: R, L, ZR, ZL, L, R, Y, X, A, X, L, ZL
- Elvis: ZL, A, X, ZL, ZL, Y, L, UP, DOWN, LEFT
- Fast Gameplay: X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, L, ZL, Y
- Fast Gang Member Spawns: LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, B, DOWN, UP, Y, RIGHT
- Flying Boats: R, A, UP, ZL, RIGHT, ZR, RIGHT, UP, Y, X
- Flying Cars: Y, DOWN, L, UP, ZL, A, UP, B, LEFT
- Gang Wars: ZL, UP, ZR, ZR, LEFT, ZR, ZR, R, RIGHT, DOWN
- Give Weapons 1: ZR, R, ZL, R, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
- Give Weapons 2: ZR, R, ZL, R, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT
- Give Weapons 3: ZR, R, ZL, R, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT , DOWN, DOWN, DOWN
- Hitman: DOWN, Y, B, LEFT, ZR, R, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, ZL, ZL, ZL
- Improve Suspension: Y, Y, R, LEFT, UP, Y, R, B, B, Y
- Increase Car Speed: UP, ZL, ZR, UP, RIGHT, UP, B, L, B, ZL
- Infinite Ammo: ZL, ZR, Y, ZR, LEFT, R, ZR, LEFT, Y, DOWN, ZL, ZL
- Infinite Health: DOWN, B, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, ZR, RIGHT, DOWN, UP, X
- Infinite Lung Capacity: DOWN, LEFT, ZL, DOWN, DOWN, R, DOWN, L, DOWN
- Invisible Cars: X, ZL, X, R, Y, ZL, ZL
- Lock Wanted Level: A, RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, Y, X, UP
- Lower Wanted Level: ZR, ZR, A, R, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
- Aim in Cars: UP, UP, Y, L, RIGHT, B, ZR, DOWN, R, A
- Max Fat: X, UP ,UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, DOWN
- Max Muscle: X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, LEFT
- Max Respect: ZL, ZR, X, DOWN, R, B, ZL, UP, L, L, ZL, ZL
- Max Sex Appeal: A, Y, X, UP, A, ZR, L, UP, X, ZL, ZL, ZL
- Max Stamina: UP, A, X, B, X, B, Y, R, RIGHT
- Max Vehicle Skill Stats: Y, L, B, ZR, L, L, LEFT, ZR, RIGHT, ZL, ZL, ZL
- Minimum Fat and Muscle: X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, RIGHT
- No Pedestrians and Low Traffic: B, DOWN, UP, R, DOWN, X, ZL, X, LEFT
- Only Gangs in Streets: L, UP, ZR, ZR, LEFT, ZR, ZR, R, RIGHT, DOWN
- Overcast: R, B, ZL, ZL, L, L, L, Y
- Pedestrian Riot 2: DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, B, R, ZR, L, ZL
- Pedestrian Riot: L, RIGHT, ZL, X, RIGHT, RIGHT, ZR, ZL, RIGHT, ZL, ZL, ZL
- Pedestrians Attack 1: DOWN, UP, UP, UP, B, R, ZR, L, L
- Pedestrians Attack 2: B, ZL, UP, Y, DOWN, B, L, X, DOWN, ZR, ZL, ZL
- Pedestrians Have Weapons: R, ZR, B, X, B, X, UP, DOWN
- Perfect Handling: X, ZR, ZR, LEFT, ZR, ZL, R, ZL
- Prostitutes Pay You: RIGHT, L, L, DOWN, L, UP, UP, L, R
- Raise Wanted Level: ZR, ZR, A, R, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
- Recruit Anyone 1: DOWN, Y, UP, R, R, UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP
- Recruit Anyone 2: R, R, R, B, L, ZL, R, ZL, DOWN, Y
- Rural theme: ZL, ZL, ZR, ZR, L, ZL, R, DOWN, LEFT, UP
- Sandstorm: UP, DOWN, ZL, ZL, L, L, ZL, L, ZR, R
- Six-Star Wanted Level: A, RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, Y, B, DOWN
- Slow Down Gameplay: X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, R, ZR
- Spawn Bloodring Banger: DOWN, ZR, A, L, L, B, ZR, ZL, LEFT, LEFT
- Spawn Caddy: A, ZL, UP, ZR, L, B, ZR, ZL, A, Y
- Spawn Dozer: R, ZL, ZL, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, B, ZL, LEFT
- Spawn Hotring Racer 1: ZR, B, R, Right, ZL, L, B, B, X, ZR
- Spawn Hotring Racer 2: R, ZL, A, RIGHT, ZL, ZR, RIGHT, UP, A, R
- Spawn Hunter: A, B, ZL, A, A, ZL, A, ZR, R, L, ZL, ZL
- Spawn Hydra: X, X, Y, A, B, ZL, ZL, DOWN, UP
- Spawn Jetpack: LEFT, RIGHT, ZL, L, ZR, R, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT
- Spawn Monster: RIGHT, UP, ZR, ZR, ZR, DOWN, X, X, B, A, ZL, ZL
- Spawn Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, ZL, L, ZR, R, R, UP, DOWN, RIGHT, ZL
- Spawn Quadbike: LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, Y, A, X, ZR, R
- Spawn Rancher: UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, ZL, RIGHT, UP, Y, L
- Spawn Ranger: UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, ZL, UP, Y, L
- Spawn Rhino: A, A, ZL, A, A, A, ZL, L, ZR, X, A, X
- Spawn Romero: DOWN, R, DOWN, ZR, L, LEFT, ZR, ZL, LEFT, RIGHT
- Spawn Stretch: R, UP, L, LEFT, LEFT, ZR, ZL, A, RIGHT
- Spawn Stunt Plane: A, UP, ZL, L, DOWN, ZR, ZL, ZL, LEFT, LEFT, B, X
- Spawn Tanker: ZR, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, R, UP, RIGHT, Y, RIGHT, L, ZL, ZL
- Spawn Trashmaster: A, ZR, A, ZR, LEFT, LEFT, ZR, ZL, A, RIGHT
- Spawn Vortex: X, X, Y, A, B, ZL, L, DOWN, DOWN
- Stormy: R, B, ZL, ZL, L, L, L, A
- Suicide: Down, B, Right, Left, Right, ZR, Right, Down, Up, X
- Sunny: R, B, ZL, ZL, L, L, L, X
- Super Jump: UP, UP, X, X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, R, R
- Super Punch: UP, LEFT, B, X, ZR, A, A, A, L
- Taxis Have NOS & Bunny Hop: UP, A, X, B, X, B, Y, ZR, RIGHT
- Time Passes Faster: A, A, ZL, X, ZL, X, Y, Y, ZL, X, A, X
- Very Sunny: R, B, ZL, ZL, L, L, L, DOWN
- Yakuza Theme: B, B, DOWN, R, L, A, ZR, A, Y
- Your Car is Invincible: ZL, L, L, UP, DOWN, DOWN, UP, ZR, R, R
Is the Definitive Edition trilogy playable on switch?
While the Definitive Edition of the 3D era GTA games has been buggy, the developers have been pushing updates to fix issues faced at launch. Although playability has improved and game-breaking bugs have gone down since launch, the remasters are far from perfect. The most common bug plaguing San Andreas on Switch is broken street lights clipping through the ground. One can only hope that the developers iron out these issues with time.