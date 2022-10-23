GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheats for Nintendo Switch

Rockstar Games’ classic, GTA San Andreas, made its debut on Nintendo Switch recently and fans are looking for cheats.

As part of the Definitive Edition trilogy, San Andreas is probably the most iconic of the three titles. Released back in 2005, San Andreas has drawn a massive fan following, receiving two different editions in under two decades. The Nintendo Switch edition of the title is the newest addition, introducing it to a brand new audience.

With iconic cheats like flying cars, spawning a jetpack, and super punches, San Andreas is one of the most fun single-player experiences. Here are all the GTA San Andreas cheats for Nintendo Switch.

GTA San Andreas Nintendo Switch cheat codes

$250,000, Full Health, and Full Armor: ZR, R, ZL, B, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Adrenaline: B, B, Y, ZR, ZL, B, DOWN, LEFT, B

Aggressive Drivers: RIGHT, R, UP, UP, R, A, Y, R, ZL, RIGHT, DOWN, ZL

All Cars Have NOS: LEFT, X, ZR, ZL, UP, Y, X, DOWN, A, L, ZL, ZL

All Traffic is Black: A, L, UP, ZR, LEFT, B, ZR, ZL, LEFT, A

All Traffic is Junk Cars: L, RIGHT, ZL, UP, B, ZL, L, R, ZR, ZL, ZL, ZL

All Traffic is Pink: A, ZL, DOWN, L, LEFT, B, ZR, ZL, RIGHT, A

All Traffic is Rural: X, LEFT, Y, R, UP, L, DOWN, ZL, B, ZL, ZL, ZL

All Traffic is Sports Cars: RIGHT, ZR, UP, L, L, LEFT, ZR, ZL, ZR, ZR

Always 21:00 With Orange Sky: LEFT, LEFT, L, ZR, RIGHT, X, Y, ZL, L, Y

Always Midnight: Y, ZL, ZR, RIGHT, B, UP, ZL, LEFT, LEFT

Beach Party: UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, Y, A, ZL, ZR, X, DOWN

Super Bicycle Bunny Hops: X, Y, A, A, Y, A, A, ZL, L, L, ZR, R

Carnival: X, X, ZL, X, Y, A, Y, DOWN, A

Drive on Water: RIGHT, R, A, ZR, L, Y, ZR, R

Cars Float Away When Hit: Y, R, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, DOWN, LEFT, LEFT, L, Y

Never Hungry: Y, L, ZR, X, UP, Y, L, UP, B

Cloudy: L, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, Y, LEFT, R, Y, B, ZR, ZL, ZL

Destroy All Cars: R, L, ZR, ZL, L, R, Y, X, A, X, L, ZL

Elvis: ZL, A, X, ZL, ZL, Y, L, UP, DOWN, LEFT

Fast Gameplay: X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, L, ZL, Y

Fast Gang Member Spawns: LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, B, DOWN, UP, Y, RIGHT

Flying Boats: R, A, UP, ZL, RIGHT, ZR, RIGHT, UP, Y, X

Flying Cars: Y, DOWN, L, UP, ZL, A, UP, B, LEFT

Gang Wars: ZL, UP, ZR, ZR, LEFT, ZR, ZR, R, RIGHT, DOWN

Give Weapons 1: ZR, R, ZL, R, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Give Weapons 2: ZR, R, ZL, R, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT

Give Weapons 3: ZR, R, ZL, R, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT , DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

Hitman: DOWN, Y, B, LEFT, ZR, R, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, ZL, ZL, ZL

Improve Suspension: Y, Y, R, LEFT, UP, Y, R, B, B, Y

Increase Car Speed: UP, ZL, ZR, UP, RIGHT, UP, B, L, B, ZL

Infinite Ammo: ZL, ZR, Y, ZR, LEFT, R, ZR, LEFT, Y, DOWN, ZL, ZL

Infinite Health: DOWN, B, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, ZR, RIGHT, DOWN, UP, X

Infinite Lung Capacity: DOWN, LEFT, ZL, DOWN, DOWN, R, DOWN, L, DOWN

Invisible Cars: X, ZL, X, R, Y, ZL, ZL

Lock Wanted Level: A, RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, Y, X, UP

Lower Wanted Level: ZR, ZR, A, R, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

Aim in Cars: UP, UP, Y, L, RIGHT, B, ZR, DOWN, R, A

Max Fat: X, UP ,UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, DOWN

Max Muscle: X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, LEFT

Max Respect: ZL, ZR, X, DOWN, R, B, ZL, UP, L, L, ZL, ZL

Max Sex Appeal: A, Y, X, UP, A, ZR, L, UP, X, ZL, ZL, ZL

Max Stamina: UP, A, X, B, X, B, Y, R, RIGHT

Max Vehicle Skill Stats: Y, L, B, ZR, L, L, LEFT, ZR, RIGHT, ZL, ZL, ZL

Minimum Fat and Muscle: X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, RIGHT

No Pedestrians and Low Traffic: B, DOWN, UP, R, DOWN, X, ZL, X, LEFT

Only Gangs in Streets: L, UP, ZR, ZR, LEFT, ZR, ZR, R, RIGHT, DOWN

Overcast: R, B, ZL, ZL, L, L, L, Y

Pedestrian Riot 2: DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, B, R, ZR, L, ZL

Pedestrian Riot: L, RIGHT, ZL, X, RIGHT, RIGHT, ZR, ZL, RIGHT, ZL, ZL, ZL

Pedestrians Attack 1: DOWN, UP, UP, UP, B, R, ZR, L, L

Pedestrians Attack 2: B, ZL, UP, Y, DOWN, B, L, X, DOWN, ZR, ZL, ZL

Pedestrians Have Weapons: R, ZR, B, X, B, X, UP, DOWN

Perfect Handling: X, ZR, ZR, LEFT, ZR, ZL, R, ZL

Prostitutes Pay You: RIGHT, L, L, DOWN, L, UP, UP, L, R

Raise Wanted Level: ZR, ZR, A, R, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Recruit Anyone 1: DOWN, Y, UP, R, R, UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP

Recruit Anyone 2: R, R, R, B, L, ZL, R, ZL, DOWN, Y

Rural theme: ZL, ZL, ZR, ZR, L, ZL, R, DOWN, LEFT, UP

Sandstorm: UP, DOWN, ZL, ZL, L, L, ZL, L, ZR, R

Six-Star Wanted Level: A, RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, Y, B, DOWN

Slow Down Gameplay: X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, R, ZR

Spawn Bloodring Banger: DOWN, ZR, A, L, L, B, ZR, ZL, LEFT, LEFT

Spawn Caddy: A, ZL, UP, ZR, L, B, ZR, ZL, A, Y

Spawn Dozer: R, ZL, ZL, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, B, ZL, LEFT

Spawn Hotring Racer 1: ZR, B, R, Right, ZL, L, B, B, X, ZR

Spawn Hotring Racer 2: R, ZL, A, RIGHT, ZL, ZR, RIGHT, UP, A, R

Spawn Hunter: A, B, ZL, A, A, ZL, A, ZR, R, L, ZL, ZL

Spawn Hydra: X, X, Y, A, B, ZL, ZL, DOWN, UP

Spawn Jetpack: LEFT, RIGHT, ZL, L, ZR, R, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

Spawn Monster: RIGHT, UP, ZR, ZR, ZR, DOWN, X, X, B, A, ZL, ZL

Spawn Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, ZL, L, ZR, R, R, UP, DOWN, RIGHT, ZL

Spawn Quadbike: LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, Y, A, X, ZR, R

Spawn Rancher: UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, ZL, RIGHT, UP, Y, L

Spawn Ranger: UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, ZL, UP, Y, L

Spawn Rhino: A, A, ZL, A, A, A, ZL, L, ZR, X, A, X

Spawn Romero: DOWN, R, DOWN, ZR, L, LEFT, ZR, ZL, LEFT, RIGHT

Spawn Stretch: R, UP, L, LEFT, LEFT, ZR, ZL, A, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane: A, UP, ZL, L, DOWN, ZR, ZL, ZL, LEFT, LEFT, B, X

Spawn Tanker: ZR, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, R, UP, RIGHT, Y, RIGHT, L, ZL, ZL

Spawn Trashmaster: A, ZR, A, ZR, LEFT, LEFT, ZR, ZL, A, RIGHT

Spawn Vortex: X, X, Y, A, B, ZL, L, DOWN, DOWN

Stormy: R, B, ZL, ZL, L, L, L, A

Suicide: Down, B, Right, Left, Right, ZR, Right, Down, Up, X

Sunny: R, B, ZL, ZL, L, L, L, X

Super Jump: UP, UP, X, X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, R, R

Super Punch: UP, LEFT, B, X, ZR, A, A, A, L

Taxis Have NOS & Bunny Hop: UP, A, X, B, X, B, Y, ZR, RIGHT

Time Passes Faster: A, A, ZL, X, ZL, X, Y, Y, ZL, X, A, X

Very Sunny: R, B, ZL, ZL, L, L, L, DOWN

Yakuza Theme: B, B, DOWN, R, L, A, ZR, A, Y

Your Car is Invincible: ZL, L, L, UP, DOWN, DOWN, UP, ZR, R, R

Is the Definitive Edition trilogy playable on switch?



While the Definitive Edition of the 3D era GTA games has been buggy, the developers have been pushing updates to fix issues faced at launch. Although playability has improved and game-breaking bugs have gone down since launch, the remasters are far from perfect. The most common bug plaguing San Andreas on Switch is broken street lights clipping through the ground. One can only hope that the developers iron out these issues with time.