GTA San Andreas Mission List: List of all People and Organisation related Missions

This article will look at the GTA San Andreas Mission List so you can check your progress. There are close to 100 missions.

In this game, you must do missions specific to people and organizations. Let us break down each of them and list them out below.

GTA San Andreas: List of all Missions

CJ

In the Beginning

Big Smoke

Sweet and Kendl

Wear Flowers in Your Hair

Deconstruction

Ice Cold Killa

Riot

Ryder

Ryder

Home Invasion

Catalyst

Robbing Uncle Sam

Sweet Johnson

Tagging Up Turf

Cleaning the Hood

Drive-Thru

Nines and AK’s

Drive-By

Sweet’s Girl

Cesar Vialpando

Doberman

Los Sepulcros

Reuniting the Families

The Green Sabre

Best Down on B Dup

Grove 4 Life

Los Desperados

End of the Line

Big Smoke

OG Loc

Running Dog

Wrong Side of the Tracks

Just Business

Cesar Vialpando

High Stakes, Low Rider

King in Exile

Wu Zi Mu

Farewell, My Love

Photo Opportunity

Pier 69

The upcoming Cesar Missions are Optional.

Zeroing In

Test Drive

Customs Fast Track

Puncture Wounds

OG Loc

Life’s a Beach

Madd Dogg’s Rhymes

Management Issues

House Party

C.R.A.S.H

Burning Desire

Gray Imports

Badlands

555 We Tip

Snail Trail

Misappropriation

High Noon

Catalina

The First Date

Tanker Commander

First Base

Local Liquor Store

Gone Courting

Against All Odds

Made in Heaven

Small Town Bank

The Truth

Body Harvest

Are You Going to Sa Fierro?

Black Project

Green Goo

Zero

These are optional missions you can do.

Air Raid

Supply Lines

New Model Army

Jizzy B.

Jizzy

T-Bone Mendez

Mike Toreno

Outrider

Wu Zi Mu

Mountain Cloud Boys

Ran Fa Li

Lure

Amphibious Assault

The Da Nang Thang

Toreno’s Last Flight

Yay Ka Boom-Boom

School

This is also an optional mission that takes you back to the driving school.

Back To School

Mike Toreno

Monster

Highjack

Interdiction

Verdant Meadows

Learning to Fly

N.O.E.

Stowaway

Vertical Bird

Home Coming

Triad Missions (Including Robbery)

Fender Ketchup

Explosive Situation

You’ve Had your Chips

Don Peyote

Fish in a Barrel

A Home in the Hills

These missions are optional.

Architectural Espionage

Key to Her Heart

Dam and Blast

Cop Wheels

Up, Up and Away

Breaking The Bank at Caligula’s

Mafia

Intensive Care

The Meat Business

Freefall

Saint Mark’s Bistro

Madd Dogg

Madd Dogg

Cut Throat Business

