Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published Nov 27, 2022

GTA San Andreas Mission List: List of all People and Organisation related Missions

This article will look at the GTA San Andreas Mission List so you can check your progress. There are close to 100 missions.

In this game, you must do missions specific to people and organizations. Let us break down each of them and list them out below.

GTA San Andreas: List of all Missions

CJ

  • In the Beginning
  • Big Smoke
  • Sweet and Kendl
  • Wear Flowers in Your Hair
  • Deconstruction
  • Ice Cold Killa
  • Riot

Ryder

  • Ryder
  • Home Invasion
  • Catalyst
  • Robbing Uncle Sam

Sweet Johnson

  • Tagging Up Turf
  • Cleaning the Hood
  • Drive-Thru
  • Nines and AK’s
  • Drive-By
  • Sweet’s Girl
  • Cesar Vialpando
  • Doberman
  • Los Sepulcros
  • Reuniting the Families
  • The Green Sabre
  • Best Down on B Dup
  • Grove 4 Life
  • Los Desperados
  • End of the Line

Big Smoke

  • OG Loc
  • Running Dog
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks
  • Just Business

Cesar Vialpando

  • High Stakes, Low Rider
  • King in Exile
  • Wu Zi Mu
  • Farewell, My Love
  • Photo Opportunity
  • Pier 69

The upcoming Cesar Missions are Optional.

  • Zeroing In
  • Test Drive
  • Customs Fast Track
  • Puncture Wounds

OG Loc

  • Life’s a Beach
  • Madd Dogg’s Rhymes
  • Management Issues
  • House Party

C.R.A.S.H

  • Burning Desire
  • Gray Imports
  • Badlands
  • 555 We Tip
  • Snail Trail
  • Misappropriation
  • High Noon

Catalina

  • The First Date
  • Tanker Commander
  • First Base
  • Local Liquor Store
  • Gone Courting
  • Against All Odds
  • Made in Heaven
  • Small Town Bank

The Truth

  • Body Harvest
  • Are You Going to Sa Fierro?
  • Black Project
  • Green Goo

Zero

These are optional missions you can do.

  • Air Raid
  • Supply Lines
  • New Model Army

Jizzy B.

  • Jizzy
  • T-Bone Mendez
  • Mike Toreno
  • Outrider

Wu Zi Mu

  • Mountain Cloud Boys
  • Ran Fa Li
  • Lure
  • Amphibious Assault
  • The Da Nang Thang
  • Toreno’s Last Flight
  • Yay Ka Boom-Boom

School

This is also an optional mission that takes you back to the driving school.

  • Back To School

Mike Toreno

  • Monster
  • Highjack
  • Interdiction
  • Verdant Meadows
  • Learning to Fly
  • N.O.E.
  • Stowaway
  • Vertical Bird
  • Home Coming

Triad Missions (Including Robbery)

  • Fender Ketchup
  • Explosive Situation
  • You’ve Had your Chips
  • Don Peyote
  • Fish in a Barrel
  • A Home in the Hills

These missions are optional.

  • Architectural Espionage
  • Key to Her Heart
  • Dam and Blast
  • Cop Wheels
  • Up, Up and Away
  • Breaking The Bank at Caligula’s

Mafia

  • Intensive Care
  • The Meat Business
  • Freefall
  • Saint Mark’s Bistro

Madd Dogg

  • Madd Dogg
  • Cut Throat Business

